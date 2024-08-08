The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - Highlights

SteamWorld Heist II (Thunderful, 8th Aug, $29.99) - Get ready for an epic adventure on the high seas in this sequel to the critically-acclaimed SteamWorld Heist game! All is not well on the waves of the Great Sea – the waters are turning corrosive and eating away at the metal bodies of its robotic denizens. As the captain of a rag-tag crew of Steambots, you’ll lead the way through intense turn-based gunfights, where bullets can ricochet with deadly precision. This time around, there’s a world-map to explore, but be careful – there are no turns to take on the Great Sea, so you’ll have to engage in real-time naval combat against enemy vessels. Also new for this sequel is a job system with in-depth character customization options. With more than 150 weapons, utility items and ship equipment pieces, you can strategically craft your crew to best fit the mission at hand.

Cat Quest III (Kepler Interactive, 8th Aug, $19.99) - In this cute and casual action RPG, you’ll play as a swashbuckling feline privateer sailing the Purribean in search of the North Star, a long-lost mythical treasure. But beware: The seas are swarming with Pi-rats, under orders from the Pirate King to hunt you down! Explore a gorgeous new world solo or in local co-op* and encounter fierce battles with the newly refined combat system, now featuring weapon swapping and tighter attack combos. And, for the first time in the series, sail the seas and battle in your very own ship! - Read our Cat Quest III review

Switch eShop - New Releases

Anime Dance-Off – Party Total (EpiXR, 8th Aug, $9.99) - In this captivating adventure, you'll have the chance to dance alongside your favorite characters through 35 mesmerizing levels, each offering two distinct difficulties to challenge and delight players of all skill levels.

Arcade Archives THE FINAL ROUND (HAMSTER, 1st Aug, $7.99) - "THE FINAL ROUND" is a sports-action game released by KONAMI in 1988. Train to become a boxing champion and win matches against your rivals. If they hit you, hit them back! Hard Punchers covered in blood, win the hot fights and grab the glory!

Bid Battle: Auction War Simulator Storage Hunter (DEZVOLT, 9th Aug, $12.99) - Bid Battle: Auction War Simulator Storage Hunter is an engaging game that immerses players in the competitive world of storage unit auctions. Inspired by the excitement and strategy of real-life auction hunting, this game lets players experience the thrill of bidding wars as they vie for abandoned storage units filled with hidden treasures.

Billy Bumbum: A Cheeky Puzzler (Bonus Stage, 8th Aug, $12.99) - This cute puzzle game will kick your butt! Behind the sweet pastels of Billy Bumbum lie puzzles for the true thinky mind. Use seemingly simple mechanics in surprisingly deep and satisfying ways to rescue your friends in over 250 levels. Fart for Freedom!

Boom Robots (Revulo, 9th Aug, $4.99) - Get ready for the ultimate showdown in Boom Robots! Dive into the action as you assemble and customize your dream team of robots, each packed with unique abilities and ready to dominate the battlefield.

Broken Roads (Versus Evil, 1st Aug, $34.99) - Born of a love for traditional computer role-playing, Broken Roads provides a rich, engaging narrative in which players make their way across a desolated future Australia. Blending together traditional and all-new role-playing elements on top of a classless system offering nearly unlimited character development options, Broken Roads presents players with an original morality system.

Bullet Time (Entity3, 10th Aug, $0.99) - Take control of a super-sized bullet as it power across the water! Dodge the obstacles and hit the rings for a perfect score Enter frenzy mode and smash your way through walls and towering structures Enjoy some bullet time!

Cats Hidden in Magic Places (Halva Studio, 8th Aug, $3.99) - Cats Hidden in Magic Places is a fantastical adventure that cat lovers and fantasy fans will adore! Step into an extraordinary world filled with enchanting cities, mystical schools, and vibrant villages as you embark on a thrilling quest to find hidden cats.

Cat’s Request (Sometimes You, 14th Aug, $9.99) - One day, their peaceful existence is disrupted by the sudden appearance of a computer virus that threatens all sentient programs. Ash takes on the role of a detective to unravel the mystery of this virus. You can switch between Ash and his virtual assistant. Only one character can access certain locations.

Crazy Stars: Sport Climbing (TROOOZE, 1st Aug, $10.99) - Welcome to Crazy Stars! Join adorable and unique characters on an adventure to reach the highest heights. Time your climbs perfectly and aim for the top in this thrilling journey. This casual sports game is easy for everyone to enjoy and lets you experience the world of climbing anytime, anywhere.

Delirium (GammeraNest, 8th Aug, $12.99) - Delirium is a first-person graphic adventure in which we control teenage rebel Lola. Like Lola, our main objective will be to escape from Delirium along with her freak brother Danny, who will accompany us during the adventure.

Demon Go! (CFK, 8th Aug, $2.99) - Demon Go! is a side-scrolling runner action game where players use simple controls to quickly maneuver through various stages. The road to cat heaven, filled with all the world's kitties, is a rough one. Help the little demon reach the utopia he has longed for!

Drone Pilot: Extreme Flight Simulator (Megame, 8th Aug, $4.99) - Your task is to control a high-tech drone and overcome challenging tracks filled with dangerous obstacles and unexpected surprises. In each level you will encounter treacherous turns, narrow corridors, moving objects and other challenges that require extreme concentration and instant reaction.

EGGCONSOLE ARGUICE NO TSUBASA PC-8801mkIISR (D4 Enterprise, 8th Aug, $6.49) - Far beyond the golden sands, there once was a bloodline that ruled over Arguice. This is a tale from long ago. The winged ones descended upon the hills of Ateparu, where they entered an eternal slumber alongside the spirits of wind, earth, and water.

Ein’s Sword3 (Infinite Game, 1st Aug, $4.90) - During the reign of Sword Saint, Ein, a sword collector, and Sola, a sword spirit, travel in search of legendary swords. Along the way, guided by a mysterious voice, the two search for particles of light.

Escape from the Pharaoh’s Tomb (Ratalaika Games, 9th Aug, $4.99) - After an unlucky adventurer encounters a cursed skull while exploring the remote deserts of Egypt, he suddenly falls into the clutches of the mysterious Pharaoh’s tomb.

Fate/stay night REMASTERED (Aniplex, 7th Aug, $29.99) - A remastered version of Fate/stay night, fantasy action drama visual novel and TYPE-Moon's first-ever commercial release in 2004, will be released on Nintendo Switch™ for its 20th anniversary. The remaster is based on the 2012 release of Fate/stay night Realta Nua, featuring series-first adaptation into languages such as English and Simplified Chinese, as well as graphics and animations rendered in full HD.

Gray Dawn (Interactive Stone, 8th Aug, $19.99) - You will be entangled in a terrifying adventure of a priest on a quest to prove his innocence. Guilty or not, you find yourself trapped in the middle of strange events involving a demonic possession and divine apparitions.

Imposter Sort Puzzle (Artem Kritinin, 4th Aug, $2.99) - Sort the impostors out by colors to make sure everyone is safe. Just like you do the ball sort. The impostors will be revealed after you sort them all out.

JALECOlle Famicom Ver. Yokai Club (City Connection, 7th Aug, $7.99) - Face the challenge of 6 "Alternate Dimension Zones" and defeat Yokai Emperor Gallus! Haunted House of Faces, Yokai Forest, City of Bones... Defeat the vicious yokai awaiting in each stage and aim for Yokai Emperor Gallus' stronghold, the Labyrinth of Yokai Castle!

Kanna Maze (Zhiyi, 8th Aug, $3.99) - This is a sci-fi mystery visual novel game. Each decision you make not only shapes your destiny but also peels back layers of hidden truths. Assemble the fragments of reality scattered across various outcomes to reconstruct the complete narrative. Dare to unravel the mysteries—your choices are the key to revealing the full spectrum of secrets.

Looped: Love at first sight (Studio Hamlin, 28th Jul, $5.99) - Looped is a short interactive story in which you solve mini-puzzles to progress a peaceful story about love, rockets, and time travel. This is a story of a love-at-first-sight so powerful it creates a wormhole in time.

Love is all around (NiuGamer, 8th Aug, $12.99) - "Love Is All Around" is a simulating love story real-life full-motion interactive video . You will not only meet but also fall in love with six beauties with completely different personalities and styles, eventually embark on an immersive and sweet journey one after another.

Lovely Crush (Big Way, 30th Jul, $4.99) - Find different cats and return them to their previous catgirls view. Try to create your own strategy for game. Explore this game! Lovely crush will help you to relax from reality.

Moonshot (Max Interactive Studio, 11th Aug, $2.99) - Embark on an exhilarating journey in Project Moonshot, the must-play physics-based rocket game that will keep you hooked for hours! Your Mission: Launch rockets carrying astronaut payloads to the Moon and, ultimately, Mars.

Natsu-Mon: 20th Century Summer Kid (Spike Chunsoft US, 6th Aug, $39.99) - Summer days are always filled with activities like fishing at the river or catching rare bugs in a field. Help the circus succeed and interact with the townspeople if you'd like. Enjoy a night at the summer festival, dancing and watching fireworks. There's even a train so you can visit a neighboring town. - Read our Natsu-Mon: 20th Century Summer Kid review

Omochapon (Rainmaker Productions, 8th Aug, $14.99) - Set in a Japanese mall, Omochapon is a 3D puzzle platformer incorporating casual light-hearted gameplay with adorable characters. For each new toy unlocked, players gain abilities to explore the world and find new companions with the goal of escaping to the outside world.

Otherwar (Untold Tales, 2nd Aug, $5.99) - Embody the role of the defender angel who has been called forth to stem the tide of an encroaching hell horde. It falls upon your halo to plan out the defenses, however your adversaries shall not stand idly as they will blot out the sun with fire just to clip your wings. Yet, you are not defenseless as the angel can smite enemies on his own if need be.

Plastomorphosis (Samustai, 2nd Aug, $4.99) - Retro horror game that tells a story about an ordinary citizen who was evacuated to Modern-City, trying to survive and embrace the new reality as a «new citizen». Attention citizens! You arrived in Modern-City, the safest city on the Continent.

PumPum (PlayZilla, 8th Aug, $19.99) - PumPum is a casual game for adults with simple, relaxing gameplay, and features many sexy girls in different poses. Each girl shows off lovely graphics and animations!

Road To Valhalla (Halva Studio, 1st Aug, $7.99) - Embark on an epic journey to Valhalla: Path of Eternal Fury! As the legendary Viking hero Baldr, your quest to reach Valhalla faces divine challenges. Navigate through ancient realms and modern obstacles alike, all from the driver's seat of powerful, customizable vehicles.

Sam & Max: The Devil’s Playhouse (Skunkape Games, 14th Aug, $19.99) - Max has always been the more unhinged member of the Freelance Police—a lovable lunatic with a knack for spreading chaos wherever he goes. But recently his abilities have taken a supernatural turn.

Shikon-X Astro Defense Fortress (WhisperGames, 25th Jul, $9.99) - Shikon-X is an intergalactic point and click adventure without any actual pointing or clicking! Set out on an epic quest to unravel the mysteries behind the war against humanity. Even when pitted against a cosmic threat, there’s always time for a bit of pinball.

Skelethrone: The Chronicles of Ericona (Valkyrie Initiative, 7th Aug, $14.99) - Assume the role of Derek Ericona, a lord destined for death by treachery, who avoided it in favor of a more grim fate. You're in for a great adventure inspired by soulslike games. Bloodthirsty monsters, divine creatures and epic boss battles.

Slot & Learn HIRAGANA (MASK, 8th Aug, $3.99) - This game offers a delightful way to learn Japanese HIRAGANA through fill-in-the-blank puzzles. The game features a vast collection of aesthetically pleasing, popular, and practically useful HIRAGANA characters. Learn the charms of HIRAGANA that will deepen your appreciation for Japanese culture through an engaging gaming experience!

Sokomage (Afil Games, 8th Aug, $4.99) - Get ready for a captivating adventure in pursuit of magical expertise! Embark on the challenging realm of Sokomage, a top-down logic puzzle game that will truly test the limits of your intellect. In this demanding sokoban-style puzzle, you will step into the shoes of an aspiring wizard determined to attain the status of a genuine sorcerer.

Spin & Match Puzzle Learn at Once 3 Languages (MASK, 8th Aug, $3.99) - This is a language learning game where you can learn German, French, and Italian simultaneously by matching words with the same meaning from each language in a puzzle format.

Star Galaxy Academy: Princess Legacy (Aldora Games, 30th Jul, $4.90) - Immerse yourself in the exciting world of "Star Galaxy Academy: Princess Legacy ", a visual novel that will transport you to a distant galaxy and involve you in a story full of mystery, friendship and heroism. In a remote galaxy, Lira, a young alien with exceptional talent, receives an acceptance letter to attend the prestigious Stellar Academy.

SteamWorld Heist Complete Bundle (Thunderful, 8th Aug, $39.99) - Embark on the full SteamWorld Heist adventure! Play both SteamWorld Heist II, the next thrilling chapter in the story, and the original SteamWorld Heist in this complete bundle.

Sugoi Girls: Exotic Egypt (Pakotime, 1st Aug, $8.99) - Complete puzzles of pretty anime girls in this relaxing puzzle game with over 50 levels! Once the puzzles are complete, you can enjoy admiring the girls in the gallery at your own time.

Supermarket Owner Simulator: Business (16BIT, 3rd Aug, $6.99) - Welcome to Supermarket Simulator: Business, the ultimate supermarket management experience! Step into the shoes of a budding supermarket manager and embark on an exciting journey to build and manage your supermarket empire.

SUSHI Drop (SAT-BOX, 8th Aug, $7.00) - Drop sushi onto the sushi geta below! Pile them up, but be careful not to let them fall onto the counter! Increase your score and aim for the top of the global leaderboards! Drop sushi and battle with up to 4 players until only 1 player remains!

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment, 8th Aug, $49.99) - Players can enjoy thrilling action battles that combine flashy special moves and powerful combos. Through leveling up bonds with friends, Rimuru will learn Special Attacks, and even have allies join in to back up Rimuru’s attack. Finish off formidable enemies that are coming to destroy Tempest with Secret Skills animated in retro 8-bit style!

The Books Tale: A hop adventure! (404, 11th Aug, $4.99) - How exciting can the routine of a 5th Dimensional librarian be? In "The Books Tale: A Hop Adventure", players embark on an exciting journey as Verbum, a librarian from the 5th Dimension, whose mission is to rid the LibreArca library of a terrible threat: the Molds.

The Legend of Dark Witch Episode 2 (INSIDE SYSTEM, 5th Aug, $9.99) - The Legend of Dark Witch 2 retains its simple controls and enough challenges to satisfy the completist. Created by indie games company INSIDE SYSTEM in 2014, The Legend of Dark Witch 2 is a 2D action story sequel to "The Legend of Dark Witch".

The Little Mermaid: Ariel and the Star Festival (Aldora Games, 31st Aug, $4.90) - In this exciting new adventure, Ariel returns to her ocean friends for a crucial mission: activate the legendary Star Festival. This magical event, which occurs once every century, is vital to maintaining balance and harmony in the underwater kingdom.

Tiny Pixels Vol. 1 – Ninpo Blast (eastasiasoft, 14th Aug, $4.99) - Get ready for retro vertical shoot’em up action where you’ll face off against swarms of mythical insect baddies using shuriken, bombs and more in the ultimate fight for survival! Switch between spread and focus shot types, unlock 4 unique hoverbikes, pick up coins and permanently upgrade weapons to stack the deck in your favor for the next exciting run.

The Super Robot Bros (Aldora Games, 5th Aug, $4.90) - In this visual novel, a future where Earth has been abandoned by humanity due to climate disasters and social collapse, ECHO, an autonomous robot, continues the mission to clean up and preserve the remains of human civilization.

Train Your Brain! Spot the Difference with Japanese landscapes (MASK, 8th Aug, $3.99) - While being healed by the pictures of Japanese landscapes You can easily train your brain with the pictures of Japanese landscapes. There are a lot of pictures of Japanese landscapes!

VIVIDLOPE (Jaklub, 8th Aug, $9.99) - VIVIDLOPE, the manic 3D arcade game with a puzzle spin, is coming to Nintendo Switch™! Join Cerise on her journey through the strange realm of VIVIDSCAPE. Here, the gravity is totally off the wall. Turn the world upside down as you run on ceilings, collect powerful items, fend off waves of enemies, and paint tiles.

