Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 774k

Nintendo's F-Zero series has inspired all sorts of futuristic racing games over the years, and the latest one to arrive on the scene is Aero GPX.

This Kickstarter project by solo developer Aaron McDevitt has launched today on PC (via Steam Early Access) and is described as an anti-gravity racer channelling F-Zero X and F-Zero GX. A few other Nintendo inspirations include Wave Race 64 for the "uplifting, arcade-like summer vibe" and Kirby Air Ride, for its "simple-to-pick-up nature".





There's easy access in my profile! The time is finally here!



I'll see you on the starting grid! 🤘 Aero GPX is OUT NOW in EARLY ACCESS! 15 tracks, 15 machines/pilots, and a whole bunch of Career mode events to chew on! Plenty more content on the way!There's easy access in my profile! The time is finally here!I'll see you on the starting grid! 🤘 pic.twitter.com/7zDDO2cgaV August 6, 2024

As noted in our previous coverage of this game, a Switch release is in consideration, but right now the main focus is on PC:

"Aero GPX belongs on the Switch just as much as it belongs on the PC. It also belongs on other consoles to give all players the opportunity to experience the distinct and relentless anti-gravity racing experience that Aero GPX provides.