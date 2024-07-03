Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 771k

Update [Wed 3rd Jul, 2024 01:35 BST]:

Marvelous Europe and XSEED made it official today - announcing the "remastered classic" Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana will be coming to the Nintendo Switch in "early 2025".

A physical edition will be available for $59.99 in select locations, and comes with a 4 postcard set, keychain/diorama set, soundtrack game and microfiber cloth, with pre-orders starting soon. This title will be one of many playable games at the Marvelous USA and XSEED Games booth at Anime Expo, between 4th - 7th July 2024.

Here's a bit about this Nihon Falcom title, along with a look:

Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana brings the RPG classic, originally released under the title Ys III: Wanderers From Ys, then later re-released as Ys: The Oath in Felghana, to modern platforms with improved visuals while retaining the action RPG’s core gameplay and charm. Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana follows thrill-seeking protagonist Adol and his blue-haired companion Dogi as they return to Dogi’s homeland of Felghana. The eight years they’ve been away have not been kind to the lands which are now filled with roaming monsters, a newly active volcano, and a greedy new overlord extorting the suffering residents. While Dogi seeks help from his former master, Adol remains to help the locals, only to find himself embroiled in a world of conspiracies and ancient legacies.

With remastered high-definition visuals and music, the epic adventure has never looked or sounded better. Additional features include multiple versions of the sweeping soundtrack, accessibility options, and brand-new character illustrations, making Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana the definitive edition of the acclaimed masterpiece. Key Features:

● Classic RPG Excitement Remastered: Experience the old-school action RPG combat the Ys series is known for, with added difficulty options and quality-of-life enhancements like “Turbo” mode, as you fight your way through a memorable fantasy world.

● Refined Visual Variety: Ys Memoire features all-new “Refined” character illustrations throughout the game, but players who want the original experience can switch to the “Classic” versions at a whim.

● A Silent Protagonist No Longer: Newly recorded voice acting for Adol Christin, including an opening narration that sets the stage for adventure, gives new depth and gravitas to the famous hero.

● A Sweeping Soundtrack Reborn: Well-regarded for its outstanding soundtrack, this version features three different iterations of the epic score (Original, PC-8801, and X68000) for players to choose from, all remastered in high-quality audio.

Original story [Sun 30th Jun, 2024 19:00 BST]:

It seems another game localisation announcement may have been accidentally revealed ahead of Anime Expo 2024.

This time it's for the action role-playing game Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana, which is already available on the Nintendo Switch in Japan. In a now-deleted post on social media, XSEED Games shared an image of its line up for Anime Expo 2024 while referencing a demo.

As Gematsu notes, this was likely meant to be posted on the last day of this year's event and has been scheduled for the wrong date. This updated version of 'The Oath in Felghana' was originally released on the Switch in April 2023 and is based on Ys III: Wanderers From Ys.

If this is getting a local release then, we should hear more at Anime Expo 2024 between 4th - 7th July. Here's a bit about it:

"Ys: The Oath in Felghana was highly acclaimed as a masterpiece in the Ys action RPG series. This high-definition remastered version further improves the game with additional elements."

This follows news about the discovery of an English logo of The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II: