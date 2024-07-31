Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 773k

This week marks the second anniversary of the Switch exclusive Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and while there's nothing planned for this occasion, it seems the game's character designer Masatsugu Saito has shared some new artwork on his social media page.

It's an illustration of the character Eunie, with some English text on the side to commemorate this two-year milestone. Saito previously shared a similar image marking the launch of the game in 2022.

If you've not played this RPG yet, be sure to check out our review here on Nintendo Life. We called it an "epic, emotionally-charged masterpiece", awarding it an outstanding 10 out of 10. Here's how we summed it up:

"Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is a genuine masterpiece and the highlight of Monolith Soft's superb series thus far. There's an emotionally-charged and surprisingly edgy epic to get stuck into here, a sprawling and hugely engaging narrative populated by a cast of unforgettable characters that's backed up by some of the very best combat we've had the pleasure of getting to grips with in this genre to date."

Fire Emblem: Three Houses also celebrated its fifth anniversary earlier this month, and Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is now 20 years old.