Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 771k

During Masahiro Sakurai's most recent YouTube video, the legendary creator delves into the requirement for online updates and patches in modern video games.

It might seem fairly obvious, as consumers, as to how patches can be beneficial, and Sakurai himself states that he is "very grateful" for them. However, the way in which he breaks it down may still provide an opportunity to further appreciate the additional work that developers put into their games.

Splitting the reasoning into four segments, Sakurai first explains that games are exceedingly more complex now than ever before, meaning that it's almost impossible to foresee and plan exactly how the final product will look. He then points out that developers don't have much time to play games between finishing the final product and releasing it to the market, meaning that bugs or other issues may go unnoticed.

Thirdly, he explains that regardless of how many bug testers are employed during development, no amount of testing will compare to the feedback delivered by consumers playing the game after release, meaning that smaller issues that might have slipped through the cracks can be stamped out. And finally, to perhaps convince those who are against updates, he frames them as a free bonus for players, highlighting the additional development time from developers who would otherwise be better suited to brand-new products.

There's simply no avoiding updates and patches these days, but we're certainly in agreement that they can be mostly beneficial to players. But what do you think? Leave a comment down below and let us know.