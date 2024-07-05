During Masahiro Sakurai's most recent YouTube video, the legendary creator delves into the requirement for online updates and patches in modern video games.
It might seem fairly obvious, as consumers, as to how patches can be beneficial, and Sakurai himself states that he is "very grateful" for them. However, the way in which he breaks it down may still provide an opportunity to further appreciate the additional work that developers put into their games.
Splitting the reasoning into four segments, Sakurai first explains that games are exceedingly more complex now than ever before, meaning that it's almost impossible to foresee and plan exactly how the final product will look. He then points out that developers don't have much time to play games between finishing the final product and releasing it to the market, meaning that bugs or other issues may go unnoticed.
Thirdly, he explains that regardless of how many bug testers are employed during development, no amount of testing will compare to the feedback delivered by consumers playing the game after release, meaning that smaller issues that might have slipped through the cracks can be stamped out. And finally, to perhaps convince those who are against updates, he frames them as a free bonus for players, highlighting the additional development time from developers who would otherwise be better suited to brand-new products.
There's simply no avoiding updates and patches these days, but we're certainly in agreement that they can be mostly beneficial to players. But what do you think? Leave a comment down below and let us know.
[source youtube.com]
I'm all for patches when necessary. Back in the day, if a game was bugged, all one could do was wait for a re-release with the bugs patched more or less.
However, doesn't excuse how patch happy games have become. Releasing games in a very poor state, leaving frustrated buyers having to wait for weeks to months for games to be in a half polished state.
Kirby and the Forgotten Land is still 1.0.0, very polished game and doesn’t need updates.
I am against updates, a lot of times. Post-game content becomes paid DLC, fun glitches get removed. (Imagine if Super Mario 64’s Backwards Long Jump glitch was patched!). I’m okay if they fix an annoying glitch, like Scarlet/Violet.
Games should just get more testing done and not be rushed. Pokemon Scarlet/Violet were clearly rushed games that were left unfinished and still are today.
We're only human and no one's perfect.
Whether it's for fixing bugs or optimization, I always look forward to updates. It usually means that there's an overall improvement to the game....or stability of the hardware.
Fine with patches in big games. They do their best, but with bigger and more complex games it's just not possible to anticipate and test every scenario prior to release.
What I don't like (and thankfully, what we don't see with Nintendo) is using patches as a crutch for rushing out a half-a***d effort. Cyberpunk and the GTA Trilogy are two of the most recent and infamous examples, but there are many others.
The possibility of patching games already out in the market is a godsend for modern gaming. It's just as with anything else, you can count on greedy jerks to misuse it and release broken games to patch up later
As complex as games are now, especially games with net play, patches happen. However releasing a game with play breaking bugs requiring a patch on release day....inexcusable.
The downside of needing patches is game preservation of physical media. If Game A is busted on cartridge or disc and requires a patch to make work, that physical media is doomed to be that way forever. Eventually, unless a community archives the patches, that broken game will never be able to be played.
@WaffleRaptor01 I was just thinking that. Donkey Kong Country had at least three different carts ship to address various bugs and glitches.
@PikminMarioKirby I mean, it's a case by case thing right? Pokemon Scarlet and Violet was absolutely atrocious in terms of how unfinished they allowed it to be released
Sakurai, meet Miyamoto.
Miyamoto, meet Sakurai.
Companies are lazy to pay game testers and it’s cheaper to sell unfinished products and get testing be done for free by players!!!!! This is not acceptable! Either charge half the price and claim it’s unfinished so that game collectors won’t waste money on unfinished physical games which is completely ruining the physical gaming!!!!!! Or start releasing finished products as it should be!!!!!! Don’t accept this practice people!!! Don’t buy unfinished games!!!
The math people simply don't understand.
Let's say I'm a game developer. I get 200 testers and let them test my game for ... let's say ... 1 HUNDRED YEARS. Kinda impractical, and it would cost over half a billion dollars just to pay them, but let's just say we do that.
Then the game sells a million copies.
In TWO WEEKS, the general public will likely have encountered more usage cases and have more time spent playing the game then my team did in 100 years.
So ... yeah. You test the best you can, but the idea that you can actually simulate your deployment with testing is just ludicrous. You're always going to miss things. It's pretty amazing games, especially PC games, work as well as they do at lunch.
As for the obvious outliers, the games that have bugs that seem to effect the vast majority of people at launch ... that's a different problem. That's either a publisher demanded the game is shipped in a knowingly unfinished state, or shipped on a virtually untested patch. For example, the game has a number of bugs that were fixed days before the game goes gold in patch 1.2, so rather then ship the working, but flawed, 1.1 and a day one patch, they ship 1.2 without any testing. But it turns out 1.2 broke more then it fixed. Woops!
The other thing to consider is "going gold", the archaic terms that used to mean the day you printed the gold master CD but now refers to the point at which finalize the code that's going to be on physical media, is generally 3 months before the game is released. So, in all honestly, if you do NOT have a day one patch for your game ... what the heck was your team doing for that 3 months?
"games are exceedingly more complex now than ever before"
You can only use that excuse so many times. This has been parroted for almost two decades, now. Meanwhile, tooling improves, and developers get more skilled.
It's one thing when your game is a giant open-world game with tons of things to do where testing every possible scenario is not feasible. But even small-scale, linear games developed today still get patches.
It's a mentality thing. If you can release something now and worry about patching later, it's very tempting to do so. Especially if you really want to make the holiday season instead of delaying your game.
Of course, just because a game can be patched, doesn't mean it will be.
Then we've got cases like Bloodstained where the end product released in a terrible state. The developer promises to fix things. For a while, they do, and things start to improve. Then they add more content and performance deteriorates again, which then isn't fixed. Today, the game still isn't in the state it should have been released in.
@HeadPirate "So, in all honestly, if you do NOT have a day one patch for your game ... what the heck was your team doing for that 3 months?"
The same thing they would have been doing before patches were a thing: working on a different game.
There is a distinct difference between a patch for an honest mistake and new features and patches for games that were rushed out the door.
@HeadPirate Interesting, But lets point a few problems with your scenario. 100 years is a long time which at that point, the majority of your dev team will either be buried or in a retirement facility.
Your project would be dead before it even hit the 20 year mark. Even then, 100 years from now would be a vastly different world.
Games might not even live that long, or evolve to a point where the way we play it today would be considered archaic. Your project would still be dead either way.
My point is, unless you've found the key to immortality, there is no scenario in which that would be achievable.
And that's exactly why I'm so grateful games can be patched nowadays and no, some companies abusing it is absolutely not a good counterargument to not have it at all - it's just those specific companies that should do better!
@BenoitRen
That's never really been the case.
Even going back to the NES days, you'll find games often listed a build version somewhere on the cartage, box, or title screen, and that it changes depending on the cart you are playing.
The first production run of 20,000 cartages might be on version 1.0, while the next production run is on 1.1, which fixed the bugs that were present on the 1.0 release. Thankfully, very few people in the gaming industry have the hubris to think that they released a prefect product. Even small teams like R&D4 would keep people on older titles, monitoring feedback and making changes, anywhere from 6 months to a year after release.
Patching games after release has literally never not been the norm. The only difference now is that it's more visible. That fact that you didn't NOTICE that you bought a 1.3 release of a cartage game, which had been patched 3 time sense release, didn't mean it didn't happen. I would actually say it's much better now, because if you had the 1.0 version of a NES cartage and encountered a game breaking bug, your only opinion was to locate a buy a 1.1 or later version of the the game. Now you can just DL a patch.
