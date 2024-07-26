The Pokémon Company has plenty of huge money-makers from video games to trading cards, and we've now got a look at how it ranked alongside certain other companies over the past year, courtesy of License Global's latest retail report.

It seems it made a whopping $10.8 billion in retail sales - making it seventh on the list of "top 10 global licensors". This placed it ahead of brands like Mattel but it's still behind other companies such as Hasbro and Warner Bros. Discovery. The Walt Disney Company took out the top spot - banking $62 billion. This has pushed total retail and merchandise sales to $91.6 billion.

Here's a bit about what License Global had to say about the brand (via X), along with a full look at the top 10:

"With continued mainstream interest in the property, Pokémon has established itself as a coveted collaborator, resulting in award-winning and globally recognized licensing programs that have earned the brand the 2023 Global Top Toy Property of the Year accolade by Circana. Top of mind for the Pokémon franchise is commitment to evolution and innovation, offering unique content and experiences that sustain momentum and excite fans...Furthermore Pokémon continues to deliver new gaming experiences that will drive strong momentum in 2024 and beyond."

The Walt Disney Company - $62B (E) Authentic Brands Group - $28B (E) Dotdash Meredith - $26.4B (E) Warner Bros. Discovery - $15B Hasbro - $14.1B (E) NBC Universal/Universal Products & Experiences - $11.5B The Pokémon International Company - $10.8B Bluestar Alliance - $8.5B (E) Mattel - $8.5B (E) WHP Global - $7.5B

*(E) signifies an estimated figure.

In the previous top 10 results, The Pokémon Company banked 11.6B and was two spots higher on this same list.