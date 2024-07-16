The Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie is fast approaching, and unsurprisingly, people who worked on the film have already seen it following the end of production earlier this year.

One of these individuals happens to be the composer Tom Holkenborg (who you might also know as JunkieXL). In a recent interview with Collider, he spoke a little bit about the final product, calling it "really interesting" and "exciting":

“Actually, I saw the film for the very first time yesterday. I know what the film is all about. I've been in contact with the director, [Jeff Fowler], which I've also known for a really long time. He used to work with [director] Tim Miller at Blur Studios. With Tim and Jeff, at the time, I did Deadpool , and after that Terminator: Dark Fate , and then after that, it was the first Sonic and then the second Sonic , and now it's the third Sonic . It's just such an exciting movie. It's just really interesting.”

Holkenborg also mentioned how his kids are incredibly excited about the third movie and have watched the first two "maybe 20, 30, 40 times".

"I have two young boys, and it's really great for a composer that you can watch a movie that you actually worked on and they're very excited about it. They've seen the first and the second one maybe 20, 30, 40 times...So, I'm very excited for them to see this one by the end of the year.”

Apart from the Sonic movies, Junkie XL has contributed to multiple video game soundtracks in the past including titles like Need for Speed and even The Sims. Junkie XL will also be joined by Crush 40, including the return of the Sonic Adventure 2 song 'Live and Learn'.