Well, here's something you don't see every day! The arena shooter Xeno Crisis, which launched on the Switch eShop in 2019 (and has already been released on multiple retro platforms), is getting a "physical and digital" release for the Game Boy Advance in Q4 2024.
Pre-orders are already live on the Bitmap Bureau online store. The package comes with a "region-free" GBA cartridge, cardboard tray/inserts, instruction manual, and you'll also receive a "free ROM download".
This release will set you back £41.66 (or the regional equivalent). You can choose from three different types of packaging (PAL, USA, or Japan). If you do choose the Japanese version, the manual contains Japanese text only.
Below is a bit more about this upcoming physical release, from the pre-order page:
"A boxed cartridge of Xeno Crisis compatible with the Nintendo Game Boy Advance handheld complete with instruction manual.
"Xeno Crisis is an arena shooter in which you take control of a battle-hardened marine embarking on a deadly mission to confront an alien menace and get home alive! Run and gun your way through thousands of adversaries as you explore the research outpost, searching for survivors, and ultimately confronting the origin of the outpost's demise."