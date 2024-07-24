Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 773k

Well, here's something you don't see every day! The arena shooter Xeno Crisis, which launched on the Switch eShop in 2019 (and has already been released on multiple retro platforms), is getting a "physical and digital" release for the Game Boy Advance in Q4 2024.

Pre-orders are already live on the Bitmap Bureau online store. The package comes with a "region-free" GBA cartridge, cardboard tray/inserts, instruction manual, and you'll also receive a "free ROM download".





Physical version includes:

👾 Region-free GBA cart

📦 Cardboard tray/inserts

📖 Instruction manual

💾 Free ROM download



Pre-order through our online store today! #Gameboy #GBA pic.twitter.com/DiUZRg2gHZ Xeno Crisis is coming to the Game Boy Advance in both physical and digital form in Q4 2024!Physical version includes:👾 Region-free GBA cart📦 Cardboard tray/inserts📖 Instruction manual💾 Free ROM downloadPre-order through our online store today! #Nintendo July 23, 2024

This release will set you back £41.66 (or the regional equivalent). You can choose from three different types of packaging (PAL, USA, or Japan). If you do choose the Japanese version, the manual contains Japanese text only.

Below is a bit more about this upcoming physical release, from the pre-order page:

"A boxed cartridge of Xeno Crisis compatible with the Nintendo Game Boy Advance handheld complete with instruction manual.