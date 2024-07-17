Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 772k

Gravity Circuit, the Mega Man-inspired 2D action platformer, is now over one year old, so to celebrate, publisher Plug In Digital has released a new digital Deluxe Edition on the Nintendo eShop.

Rocking a 35% introductory discount at the time of writing, the title is currently cheaper than the regular game by itself and will come with 'Gravity Circuit: Jukebox', an interactive OST comprised of 43 tracks from composer Dominic Ninmark.

That's honestly it, so if you're hoping for some additional DLC for the main game with this one, then you're out of luck. Still, it's worth checking out regardless. We unfortunately missed out on reviewing this beauty back in the day, but it was highlighted by you, the community, in the 'Games We Missed' feature back in October '23.

Clearly, this one has a dedicated and passionate fanbase, and judging by the gameplay and retro-inspired visuals, we're not surprised. Maybe it's time we gave it a whirl...