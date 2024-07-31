After it was announced in February that Dead Cells would be receiving no new content, we knew it was only a matter of time before the final update came our way. Well, it looks like it's right around the corner as Motion Twin and Evil Empire have today revealed that the ver. 35 update will be coming our way on 19th August.

Simply titled 'The End is Near', this update marks the end of the five-year development of the award-winning roguelike. "Will be kind of weird to see the updates stop after all the ones we made," Evil Empire commented in a tweet accompanying the announcement, "but let's be honest you can play this game for 100s of hours as it is anyway".



When it was announced back in February, Evil Empire stated that it was ending Dead Cells support to avoid falling into "the 'more of the same' trap" and to not "overextend and risk diminishing the unique charm that makes Dead Cells special to us all". This reasoning didn't stop the game's lead designer from later opening up about being unhappy with the studio's "abrupt" decision.

This same designer, Sébastien Benard, recently revealed his next project, a stylish roguelike beat 'em up called Tenjutsu that we are desperately hoping will make the jump to Switch. Of course, Evil Empire is also back in the roguelike game with the upcoming The Rogue Prince of Persia. It's another one that hasn't been confirmed for Switch just yet, but it feels like a no-brainer, right?