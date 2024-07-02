Capcom held a special summer broadcast earlier on and while the show was focused on three select games, there were some surprises. Towards the end of the presentation, Capcom confirmed a brand new Resident Evil game is now in development. Resident Evil 7 director Koshi Nakanishi shared the news, confirming he will lead the project:
Koshi Nakanishi: "We're making a new Resident Evil"
He went on to admit, it was "really difficult to figure out what to do after 7" but he's got an idea and thinks "it feels substantial". Unfortunately, he "can't share any details just yet" but is excited for when the team gets to that day. Although there's no direct mention of the title, it seems this is likely a teaser for Resident Evil 9 following a bunch of rumours about it over the past year.
The latest mainline game Resident Evil Village was originally released in 2021 and eventually made its way across to the Nintendo Switch in 2022 as a cloud release. With Nintendo's "successor" to the Switch on the horizon, hopefully, we might see more native releases next generation.