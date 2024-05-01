Earlier this year, some retailers accidentally revealed some new Pokémon Squishmallows. Now, in an update, The Pokémon Company has confirmed the next pair joining the line up are Marill and Dragonite.

The 12" versions are being offered on the Pokémon Center website for $29.99 each. These particular versions come with a special Poké Ball logo on the back of them. Unfortunately, it seems Dragonite has already sold out.

These new Squismallow are expected to ship in June 2024 and there's a purchase limit of two per account. Here are the descriptions: along with another look:

"In a 12-inch size that's exclusive to Pokémon Center, this ultra-squeezable Dragonite Squishmallows plush is made with soft, high-quality materials and showcases Dragonite's friendly personality. It's perfect for snuggling in the car, on the plane, or at home during a Pokémon movie marathon."

"In a 12-inch size that's exclusive to Pokémon Center, this ultra-squeezable Marill Squishmallows plush is made with soft, high-quality materials and features Marill's cute ears and sweet smile. It's perfect for snuggling in the car, on the plane, or at home during a Pokémon movie marathon."

