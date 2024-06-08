Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 768k

Announced as part of the Future of Play Direct, turn-based combat dater Nova Hearts is confirmed to be coming to Switch along with other platforms something this year.

Coming from developer Lightbulb Crew (Othercide), Nova Hearts blends genres with dating sim elements paired with turn-based battles and a dose of the cosmic for something that feels decidedly unique and quite the departure from the darkness of its previous game, as you can see from the trailer above.

With a mysterious force having transformed everyone into superheroes or villains, you use your phone to interact with the community, channel your newfound powers, engage in relationships and, ultimately, do battle with sexy ne'er-do-wells. The best kind of ne'er-do-wells.

Here's a little more detail about the premise from the PR blurb, plus some screenshots:

When returning to your home town, you don’t expect things to be much different than when you left but now, you and other hot singles in the area have transformed into heroes and villains! Reconnect with old friends, meet new ones and pursue the strange origins of the new cosmic madness prowling the streets. Where did this come from? What did this happen? And why is everyone so incredibly hot now!?

We enjoyed our time with SRPG Othercide back in 2020, awarding it an 8/10 in our review, saying that it "does more than enough to differentiate itself from the pack and carve out for itself a unique identity." With any luck, Nova Hearts will be just as intriguing and unique. It's got a Thirsty Suitors flavour to it, too, so very happy to see that it's Switch-bound and eager to find out more before the year's out.