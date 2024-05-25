Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 767k

The toy shooter HYPERCHARGE: Unboxed is arriving on Xbox next week, and ahead of this launch, developer Digital Cybercherries has revealed the game will be getting cross-platform support.

While this feature (allowing players to “join forces” across platforms) will roll out for Xbox and PC on 31st May 2024, it seems Switch players will have to wait a little longer with no ‘ETA’ just yet. Here’s what the developer had to say in response to a question about crossplay for Switch:

“Switch will receive crossplay and all major updates to bring it on par with Steam etc - No ETA about that just yet, though - but will let you know"

Since Hypercharge: Unboxed arrived on the Switch in 2020, it’s received a number of updates – adding new features, maps, and modes. You can learn more about this first-person shooter in our review here on Nintendo Life: