American retailer Walmart has accidentally revealed the next Pokémon Squishmallow.

Spotted by u/Britzaaaa on the Squishmallow subreddit (via Siliconera), Dragonite will be one of the next Pokémon to feature in the collection. The listing has since been removed by Walmart, but it seems likely that we'll be getting this one soon. And my goodness, it looks so adorable and so silly.

The 10-inch plush will apparently retail at $14.97 — which is the same price for other similar Pokémon Squishmallows.

We're in love with the wings and the little antenna — there's no way you'll be able to stop us from playing with those when we manage to get our hands on this one.

You can normally buy Squishmallows from the toy brand's website, The Pokémon Center, and selected retailers, which includes Walmart. Dragonite doesn't have a release date yet, but when it arrives, it'll join the likes of Pikachu, Piplup, Clefairy, Gengar, Teddiursa, Togepi, and Snorlax.

Clefairy and Teddiursa are the two newest additions to the range, and you can grab those in a number of sizes.