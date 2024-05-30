Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 768k

If you've been waiting for the spiritual successor to Sensible Soccer, then good news, because Sociable Soccer 24 is finally heading to the Switch on 7th June 2024. That's next week!

Boasting over 12,000 licensed players, Sociable Soccer's foundation is built upon simple-to-play yet hard-to-master gameplay mechanics, offering up a boatload of accessibility if you happen to find the likes of EA Sports FC a bit overwhelming.

In a fun little throwback to the Sensible Soccer franchise, the game's cover star has also been revealed to be Stefano Sensi, the Italian footballer best known for his time with Inter Milan.

Here's what Jon Hare, Creative Director and creator of the Sensible Soccer franchise, had to say:

“Sensible Soccer still means so much to a great many gamers, and we thought it was high time to bring a little Sensi to Sociable Soccer 24 too! We are delighted to have signed a skilful and enigmatic player like Stefano as the official ambassador for the game, I am sure he will make our fans smile!”

It's worth mentioning too that the upcoming launch on Switch is a timed exclusive. No date has been revealed, but Xbox and PlayStation versions will follow at some point later down the road. A nice little win for Switch owners, then!

Let's check out the key features:

- Over 12,000 FIFPRO licensed professional players to collect and upgrade.

- Control and manage your team with no loot boxes or in app purchases.

- 10 division online league system to climb and conquer.

- Up to date player, team and competition data for 1,400 world teams.

- Over 80 world football trophies to win.

- Fast, intuitive arcade gameplay, easy to pick up & hard to master.

- Amazing couch multiplayer mode, just like the good old days!

- Online PvP matches against friends or random opponents **.

- Clan play representing the club that you love against rival fans.

- Friendly, Career and Trophy game modes all included.

- 3 ways to play: Coach (just watch), Casual, and hardcore.

- 5 unique referees, each with different personalities, to keep you on your toes.

- Chat and emoji during matches to trash talk your opponent!

- Aftertouch, powered shots, sprint and energy systems.

Sociable Soccer 24 will be available via the Switch eShop for $24.99 (UK Price TBA), but physical copies will also be available at various retail outlets.

Will you be picking up Sociable Soccer 24 on Switch? Did you used to play Sensible Soccer back in the day? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.