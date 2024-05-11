Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 766k

Update [Sat 11th May, 2024 08:00 BST]:

This first event dive in Endless Ocean: Luminous is now officially live for a "limited time" so join in on the fun while you can. Here's a quick teaser of this event:

Original article [Fri 3rd May, 2024 01:30 BST]:

Endless Ocean: Luminous has a new feature called Event Dives, where you connect with other players online and explore the Veiled Sea together.

As part of the launch celebrations, Nintendo has now announced the first limited-time dive will take place next weekend on 10th May / 11th May and run for three days. Of course, to participate, you'll need to have an active Switch Online subscription.

It's worth mentioning how this title comes with a free 7-day trial for the NSO service as well if you don't already have one.

Event Dives will allow you to encounter all sorts of "unusual sights and creatures". This new entry in the Endless Ocean series also supports up to 30 players online.

