Nintendo has confirmed that Princess Peach: Showtime! and Mario vs. Donkey Kong have both passed 1 million sales on Switch.

According to the company's latest financial release, Princess Peach: Showtime! sold a total of 1.22 million units since its launch on 22nd March 2024, while Mario vs. Donkey Kong managed a total of 1.12 million since its launch on 16th February 2024.

While not exactly gangbusters compared to some of the Switch's biggest titles, it's nevertheless an impressive feat for both games after just a few months on the market. It just goes to show that even in its twilight years, the Switch can still command some healthy sales figures.

It just so happens that we rather like both games too. We awarded Princess Peach: Showtime! a score of 8/10 in our review and called it "one of the better kid-focused games on Switch". Meanwhile, Mario vs. Donkey Kong earned a score of 7/10 in which we praised it as a game that "finds its strengths as an experience for younger gamers or as a co-op title to enjoy with your kids".

Meanwhile, Nintendo has confirmed that the Switch itself has now sold over 140 million units since its launch in 2017 while also finally acknowledging that the Switch successor is real and will be announced this fiscal year. If that's not enough, a Nintento Direct will also take place in June to focus on Switch games during the latter half of 2024.