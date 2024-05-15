Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 766k

Nintendo's Switch revival of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is going to refresh the game with some additional content and features, and with this in mind, its social media account has now highlighted the new galleries in the game.

This includes an art gallery and a sound gallery, where you'll be able to see all sorts of cool concept art and designs, as well as individual sound bytes of characters and more. If you are returning player, this will might add some extra value to the package. Here's a look at the official screenshots Nintendo has released via its social channels. You can also click on the post below to see these galleries in motion.

Also new to #PaperMarioTheThousandYearDoor are the Art Gallery and Sound Gallery! Unlock these galleries using Star Pieces and Shine Sprites to view concept art and listen to the game’s music! pic.twitter.com/88J9vpF0G6 May 14, 2024

Apart from these galleries, the revamped version of The Thousand-Year Door on Switch will include "revamped" visuals, an updated soundtrack and gameplay additions like "updated quick-travel pipes and a Partner Ring to swap characters in a jiffy". Nintendo even recently demonstrated the Partner Ring in a separate post on social media.

You can find out where to pre-order this upcoming Switch release in our guide here on Nintendo Life: