The roguelite deckbuilder based on the multi-media 'Wakfu' franchise, One More Gate: A Wakfu Legend Complete Edition, is now available on the Switch eShop after launching on Steam last year.

Developed by Ankama (the same team behind the popular Wakfu MMORPG), this turn-based deckbuilder seems to provide a new take on the world of Eliotropes (portal creators) where strategic combat and repeated runs are the name of the game.

As you might expect from the genre, One More Gate sees you build a deck (in a deckbuilder? Groundbreaking!) from three different card types, all of which can be used to unleash combos on your opponents. After each run, you can upgrade your abilities, unlock new cards and meet familiar faces — as long as you're familiar with the Wakfu / Dofus franchise, of course — in the nearby town.

For a look at the game's features and a couple of screenshots, check out the following:

- Discover the “World of Twelve” universe and the adventures of Oropo

Pass through the portal and explore vibrant procedurally generated levels. Choose the smartest path, fight fantastic creatures, and take part in events that will make you stronger… or not.

- Grow stronger and master the powers of Wakfu

The natural energy of Wakfu is unique to the World of Twelve. You must learn to use the variations in its flow to your advantage if you want to defeat the most fearsome creatures.

- Meet eccentric characters and complete quests

From a dojo master to a body-building granny, the One More Gateuniverse is full of unique characters who you will meet and learn to love as they will send you on increasingly tricky missions in exchange for fabulous loot.

- Collect cards and create destructive combos

Crush monsters, open chests, spend kamas to buy a peddler’s wares… There are many ways to expand your deck with the help of the 40 cards available in the game. Players can expect over 100 + cards at launch.

- Each run is unique

There are countless secrets waiting for you to discover: gems with unexpected powers, divine blessings and dangerous curses.

One More Gate: A Wakfu Legend Complete Edition is now available on the Switch eShop for £22.49 / $24.99.

What do you make of this one? Are you a Wakfu fan? Let us know in the comments.