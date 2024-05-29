Marvelous has announced its 2024 digital game showcase will be taking place later this week.
According to the official announcement, the team will be delivering a 30-minute broadcast featuring the "latest information" on its projects currently in development. You'll be able to watch this showcase on the company's Japanese YouTube channel.
Last year's showcase was also featured on the XSEED Games YouTube channel with English subtitles.
Of course, if there are any major Switch or Nintendo-related announcements, we'll be sure to let you know.
In the 2023 showcase, Marvelous covered games like Fashion Dreamer, Story of Seasons, Rune Factory and Daemon X Machina. You can see your local start time for the 2024 showcase on YouTube.
Any news or announcement you would like to see? Let us know in the comments.
[source gematsu.com]
Probably just read up on it after the fact, though crossing my fingers we might get a Magical Melody remake at some point.
I so want Tree of Tranquility and Animal Parade remakes!!
I'm also exited to potentially see more about the Rune Factory Spinoffs and RF6. Maybe even RF1S or RF2S?
And of course, anything Harvest Moon/SoS is welcome. I'm super excited about that multiplayer Sos that they announced, and I want to say there was one other SoS spinoff they announced last year. Regardless, there's a ton to be excited about here, and this is easily as big as a full Direst for me.
Last year they announced two new Rune Factory games so I'm hoping one of them is coming this year.
Just hoping for release dates for the new rune factory and story of seasons.
