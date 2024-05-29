Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 767k

Marvelous has announced its 2024 digital game showcase will be taking place later this week.

According to the official announcement, the team will be delivering a 30-minute broadcast featuring the "latest information" on its projects currently in development. You'll be able to watch this showcase on the company's Japanese YouTube channel.

Last year's showcase was also featured on the XSEED Games YouTube channel with English subtitles.

Of course, if there are any major Switch or Nintendo-related announcements, we'll be sure to let you know.

In the 2023 showcase, Marvelous covered games like Fashion Dreamer, Story of Seasons, Rune Factory and Daemon X Machina. You can see your local start time for the 2024 showcase on YouTube.

