Update [Tue 28th May, 2024 11:15 BST]: The latest update for Little Kitty, Big City is now available on Switch, after launching on Steam roughly two weeks ago.
The main focus of this first major update appears to be collision and clipping issues (you can find the full patch notes in our original post below). An "Unstick Me!" button has also been added to help get the titular kitty out of any buggy situations.
Read on to see everything added in the latest Switch update...
Original Article [Tue 14th May, 2024 12:30 BST]: Little Kitty, Big City landed (on its feet, naturally) on Switch last week and developer Double Dagger Studios has been quick to pounce on any pesky bugs that popped up along the way.
This first major update is said to fix "most (if not all) major collision and clipping issues and falling out of map issues" as well as a handful of other problems besides. The patch will be arriving on Steam very soon, while those of us playing on Switch will have to wait a little while longer — "Minimum 1 week from when we submit, probably longer," says the game's director, Matt Wood.