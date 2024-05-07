As part of Nintendo's end-of-year financial report for FY2024, the company has updated its top ten best-selling games list for the Switch with new sales figures.
The order stays the same as last quarter, and sales of all games show relatively minor bumps, although Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate all tipped over into their next million, with the kart racer having added a cool 1.39 million additional sales since December 2023.
Here's the breakdown (we've included the figures from last quarter for comparison).
|Game
|Q4 FY24 (millions)
|Q3 24 (millions)
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|61.97
|60.58
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|45.36
|44.79
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|34.22
|33.67
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|31.85
|31.61
|Super Mario Odyssey
|27.96
|27.65
|Pokémon Sword and Shield
|26.27
|26.17
|Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
|24.92
|24.36
|Super Mario Party
|20.66
|20.34
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|20.61
|20.28
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|17.45
|17.20
Elsewhere, Switch hardware sales have now surpassed 140 million and an upcoming Nintendo Direct presentation was confirmed, also don't expect any 'Switch 2' news there — the company confirmed that an announcement for the "Switch successor" will be made sometime "this fiscal year," but that it won't feature in the upcoming June Nintendo Direct.