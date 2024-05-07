As part of Nintendo's end-of-year financial report for FY2024, the company has updated its top ten best-selling games list for the Switch with new sales figures.

The order stays the same as last quarter, and sales of all games show relatively minor bumps, although Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate all tipped over into their next million, with the kart racer having added a cool 1.39 million additional sales since December 2023.

Here's the breakdown (we've included the figures from last quarter for comparison).

Elsewhere, Switch hardware sales have now surpassed 140 million and an upcoming Nintendo Direct presentation was confirmed, also don't expect any 'Switch 2' news there — the company confirmed that an announcement for the "Switch successor" will be made sometime "this fiscal year," but that it won't feature in the upcoming June Nintendo Direct.