Nintendo Australia has confirmed that the recently appointed brand ambassador Charles Martinet will be making daily appearances at Nintendo Live 2024 Sydney later this year (thanks, Press Start).

The event will take place from 31st August to 1st September 2024 at the International Convention Centre in Sydney, with Nintendo confirming that fans can participate in casual or competitive gaming sessions, take photos with their favourite Nintendo characters, and experience live stage events.





▪ Live stage events, including special daily appearances from Mario Ambassador, Charles Martinet! What can #NintendoLive attendees look forward to? 🤔▪ Play #NintendoSwitch games together - casual or competitive!▪ Meet & take pics with your favourite Nintendo characters 📸▪ Live stage events, including special daily appearances from Mario Ambassador, Charles Martinet! May 27, 2024

Martinet, who famously voiced Mario and several other Nintendo characters until 2023, will presumably be taking to the stage as part of the schedule, but we wouldn't be surprised if he also hung around to meet and greet fans during the remainder of the event.

Tickets to Nintendo Live 2024 Sydney will be free, but access is not guaranteed. Fans must register their interest via the official website between 17th June to 30th June 2024 to be in with a shot at attending. You'll also need to ensure you have a Nintendo Account before attempting registration.

Martinet was also due to appear at Nintendo Live 2024 Tokyo earlier this year in what we assume would have been his first as a brand ambassador, but the event was unfortunately cancelled following significant threats to spectators, event staff, and Nintendo employees.