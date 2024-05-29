Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 767k

Following a rumour, the free-to-play mobile title Bleach: Brave Souls has now been confimed for the Switch.

Brave Souls, which is based on the highly popular manga and anime, originally debuted on smartphones in 2015 and was eventually released on the PlayStation 4 and PC. It has now generated more than 90 million downloads worldwide and launches for Switch eShop on 31st May 2024.

On Steam, the 3D action title (with Gacha elements) has "very positive" user reviews - offering up an experience where you build a team of your favourite characters and then engage in free-flowing, fast-paced hack-and-slash action across single-player and online co-op.

Here's some more information and screenshots (via Steam):

EXCITING 3D ACTION

3D graphics and simple controls make for free-flowing and fast-paced hack-and-slash action. Play in single-player mode or team up with three other players for online co-op! EPIC SPECIAL MOVES

Unleash each Bleach character's unique special moves to carve your way to victory. Special moves are fully voiced by the original Japanese anime voice actors. THREE'S COMPANY

Combine your favorite characters into teams of three. You can even make combinations of characters you would never see in the original story. The possibilities are almost limitless! RELIVE THE BLEACH STORY

Follow the Bleach story from the moment Rukia and Ichigo first meet. Develop your characters as you complete quests that recreate pivotal scenes from the story. PLAY WITH & AGAINST OTHER PLAYERS

Pit your best warriors against other players' teams and vie for the top spot in weekly PvP leagues, or go online and team up with other players in exciting PvE Co-Op Quests and Epic Raids! DEVELOP YOUR CHARACTERS

Brave Souls features a highly flexible character improvement system that allows you to create exactly the warriors and the team you want. Enter battle and earn experience to level up characters and improve their base stats, Ascend them to increase their max level, train them on the Soul Tree to further improve specific stats, or link characters together to provide additional support. The choice is yours!

Would you be interested in this game on the Switch? Have you played the existing versions? Let us know.