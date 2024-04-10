Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 763k

Remember when our lovely video producer Felix played through The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time for our YouTube series 'First Bytes'? Well, after having such a rootin'-tootin' good time with it, he's decided that the most sensible game to tackle next would be the direct sequel, The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask. We wholeheartedly agree.

Undoubtedly one of the most divisive Zelda games in the franchise, Majora's Mask is cited as either the very best that Nintendo has to offer, or derided for its polarising use of time loops. Now, we love it - obviously - but we're certainly curious to find out what Felix will think when he embarks on this journey for the very first time.

So, if you'd like to tag along and join Felix as he dives into Majora's Mask, then be sure to tune in at 4pm BST / 8am PT / 11am ET / 5pm CET. The first stream will of course be available on demand if you happen to miss it live, and Felix has endeavoured to continue the series once a week following the first broadcast.

Oh, and he's playing with the N64 controller for Nintendo Switch Online. Don't worry, folks.