After seven years, we have seen Switch controllers of all shapes and sizes. LEDs, glow-in-the-dark, Hall Effect joysticks, the novelties go on. One feature that we were surprised to see on the recently revealed Manba One wireless controller, however, was a screen. Yes, a screen. On the controller.

Could this be the Wii U 2.0? Would it fill our Dreamcast VMU nostalgia? Weeeeell... our lovely video producer Alex went hands-on to investigate.

You'll have to watch the above video for Alex's full rundown of everything that this controller has to offer, but in short, a Wii U Gamepad this ain't.

The controller offers a lot of pleasing features like remappable buttons, replaceable faceplates and those all-important Hall Effect joysticks, but the screen itself feels a little useless. Serving only the controller itself, the screen is used for settings and that's it. No fun custom displays, no game interactivity, nothing.

If, after hearing Alex's thoughts, you want to find out more about the controller, you can do so on the Manba website where it is currently available to pre-order for $69.99.

What do you make of this screen controller? Let us know in the comments.