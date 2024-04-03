Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 763k

Paramount's Knuckles series launches later this month and ahead of its streaming debut, a new promotional video has been released showing off Idris Elba (the voice of the lead character) reacting to his co-stars' impressions.

You can see Elba reacting to Adam Pally, Scott Mescudi, Rory McCann, and Ellie Taylor, who are all attempting to do their best Knuckles impression. In the end, he admits Taylor's impersonation is the best, who will take on the role of Agent Willoughby.

This follows on from a promotional poster shared by Paramount last week (below is another one). When Knuckles arrives on Paramount on 26th April 2024, it will be a six-episode streaming event.