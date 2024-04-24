If you are a big Pokémon fan then there's every chance that you might have heard of monpoké, TPC's brand expansion for kids and babies that was previously available only in Asian markets. Yes, we said "previously" there, because The Pokémon Company has today announced that the range of goodies is now going global.

monpoké focuses on bringing the Pokémon brand to babies and toddlers through a range of entertainment series, merchandise and books — it's never too early to introduce the basics of the Pokédex, eh? The full range can be found on the Pokémon Center website, and you can find out more about what's included in the global market expansion below.

First up, we have the 'Fun Times on monpoké Island' YouTube series. This kid-friendly series sees a bunch of familiar Pokémon faces in puppet form living out their days on the titular island. There are six episodes in total, each focused on a different lesson.

Next is a range of Pokémon-themed clothing and skincare from French brand Bonpoint. The initial collection is for those aged between one month and 14 years old and consists of pyjamas, jackets, caps and more (we've attached some images below so you can get an idea of what's on offer). The skincare range, on the flip side, is suitable for all those with sensitive skin.

Finally, we have a range of monpoké books made in collaboration with Scholastic. 'Pokémon Playtime,' 'Pikachu's First Friends' and 'Pikachu Loves' are a series of picture books which we can only assume are a substitute for using Yawn on any restless little Trainers. These are currently available via the US Pokémon Center and will be coming to the UK soon.

That's all that is included for the monpoké global market at the moment, but The Pokémon Company has confirmed that more will be on its way in the future.

Will you be picking up any of the above for a little Trainer in your life? Let us know in the comments.