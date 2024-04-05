Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 763k

When Nintendo announced that the Super Nintendo World attraction in Japan would be receiving a Donkey Kong expansion in Spring 2024, our hearts nearly leapt out of our chests.

Well, it's Spring 2024 uh, now, so it must be nearing completion, right? Right. Judging from the above footage recorded by YouTube channel L.C.A.STUDIOS (USJ Information Bureau), the expansion looks like it's basically done at this point, with the flagship rollercoaster ride being tested to ensure its safety.

We also get a pretty solid look at some of the surrounding attractions in place for the expansion, which includes a structure that's remarkably similar to one we saw in the Super Mario Bros. Movie. Check it out in this Donkey Kong-centric poster; it's the golden structure in the top right, but rather than a waterfall, the Super Nintendo World expansion opted for a smoke effect.

A lot of the later footage in the video is unfortunately obscured by trees and scaffolding and what not, but the quick glimpses we get of the ride in action are practically enough for us to book time off and jet off to Japan the moment the expansion opens.

As a reminder, the ride itself is essentially a take on the mine carts segments of classic DK games, with a unique track mechanism in place to make it look like the carts are literally jumping over gaps. It's pretty impressive stuff, and we can't wait to give it a go at some point.