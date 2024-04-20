Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 764k

One game we were genuinely surprised with when it rolled out on the Switch eShop last year was the immersive action-adventure Strayed Lights.

In our review here on Nintendo Life, we mentioned how the combat was unique and accessible (even if it did get a little repetitive at times) and noted how the story was told in a subtle, heartfelt way. There were some other setbacks tied to performance but overall it was a fun game.

If you're still curious about this one and would prefer a hard copy of the title, Limited Run Games has now announced it's releasing a physical version for the Switch. Pre-orders will go live on 26th April 2024 for USD $39.99 with the game estimated to ship in September.





Strayed Lights opens for pre-order on Friday, April 26th!

Here's a bit more about Strayed Lights, courtesy of a description from Nintendo's website: