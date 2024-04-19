Free Comic Book Day will take place next month on 4th May 2024 and as usual, there will be some video game-themed ones up for grabs.

Provided you're located near a participating retailer, this year, you'll be able to get your hands on 'Pokémon Adventures: Omega Ruby & Alpha Sapphire’, ‘Street Fighter vs. Final Fight #1’ and Far Cry: Cull the Herd.

The Pokémon comic also includes a Splatoon 3 comic - with story and art by Sankichi Hinodeya. Here's a look at all three, along with the official descriptions (via VGC):

Pokémon Adventures: Omega Ruby & Alpha Sapphire (Includes Splatoon):

“Awesome Pokémon adventures inspired by the best-selling Pokémon Omega Ruby & Alpha Sapphire video games!“Sapphire and Emerald need Ruby’s help to stop a crisis of planetary proportions-a meteor hurtling toward their home! Can three Hoenn Pokédex holders stop a crisis of epic magnitude?“Paired with all-new adventures featuring the beloved characters from the hit Nintendo Splatoon video games! Goggles is back with new friends and new battles! Goggles travels to the Splatlands, meets an inkling named Braid, and embarks on a fresh series of adventures set in the world of Splatoon!”

Far Cry: Cull The Herd

“Villains from popular Far Cry games are transported into prehistoric times by the priestess Batari, who has pulled them from their lives before they’ve committed their most heinous crimes. “Now, they’re tasked with fighting against the dangers of a prehistoric world and challenging their supposed destiny. Will the unusual circumstances encourage them to come together, fight against each other, or go rogue? “This nature-versus-nurture narrative examines popular characters in a new context. The series features appearances from Ant n Castillo (Far Cry 6), Vaas Montenegro (Far Cry 3), Pagan Min (Far Cry 4), and Batari (Far Cry Primal).”

Street Fighter vs. Final Fight #1