Nintendo fans will want to keep an eye out for the free manga up for grabs on Comic Book Day this year.

This year participating comic book stores will be offering a two-in-one 'Animal Crossing & Kirby Manga Mania' by VIZ Media. It's mostly Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Deserted Island Diary, as you can see, but it's also got an excerpt from a Kirby series. Here's a bit about both (via the Free Comic Book Day website):

Animal Crossing: Read the gag-filled adventures of four goofy residents living among the Animal Crossing: New Horizons characters! (story and art by Kokonasu Rumba)