Nintendo has been pumping out all sorts of new updates for the squid shooter Splatoon 3 and the next one seemingly arrives later this week.

As highlighted by dataminer and Splatoon 3 enthusiast 'OatmealDome' on social media, the next version is expected to drop in a few days. As noted by Nintendo's official Splatoon account, this update will revamp 'Undertow Spillway':

Nintendo: An important message from the Undertow Spillway maintenance team: "Undertow Spillway will be closed from 4/15 at 5pm to 4/17 at 7pm for inspections and expansion work. For safety reasons, access will be closed during this period so we appreciate your patience."





Version 7.2.0 will be released on Apr 18 at 1 am (UTC).



This fresh new update will follow Version 7.1.0, which splashed onto Switch towards the end of March. It included some fixes, the DLC Side Order, some SplatNet 3 updates, and much more. Last week, Nintendo also shut down the network services for Wii U and 3DS which saw the end of the online play for the original Splatoon game.