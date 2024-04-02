Publisher Eastasiasoft has today revealed its 'Spring 2024 Showcase,' highlighting all of the games that are coming our way over the next year.

Of the 18 titles featured in the 15-minute presentation, 16 of them are confirmed to be coming to Switch. The Switch-bound games include the pixel art underground explorer Mining Mechs, top-down puzzler SokoFrog and the console-exclusive shoot 'em up Söldner-X Complete Collection.

You can check out footage of all of the included games in the full showcase at the top of this article, though we have also listed all of the entries below with prices and release dates where available.

Title Release Date Price Platforms
Söldner-X Complete Collection 2024 TBD Switch
Super Woden GP 2 Summer 2024 TBD Consoles
Mining Mechs Summer 2024 TBD Switch/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series
Flightpath: Adventures in Venaris 3rd April 2024 $9.99 / €9.99 Switch/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series
Pretty Girls Escape PLUS 18th April 2024 $5.99 / €5.99 Switch/PS4/PS5
My Incubi Harem Coming Soon TBD Switch/PS4/PS5
Super XYX 2024 TBD Switch/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series
SokoFrog 10th April 2024 $4.99 / €4/99 Switch/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series
The Prisoner of the Night 8th May 2024 TBD Switch/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series
Space Mercenary Defense Force 1st May 2024 $4.99 / €4.99 Switch/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series
Ratyrinth 24th April 2024 $4.99 / €4.99 Switch/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series
Cyber Mission 2024 TBD Switch/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series
Doug's Nightmare 2024 TBD Switch/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series
Go Go Jump!! 2024 TBD Switch/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series
Electronics Puzzle Lab 15th May 2024 $4.99 / €4.99 Switch/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series
A Night On The Farm Coming Soon TBD Switch/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series
True Colours - A Date With Deception 2024 TBD Switch/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series
Ero Chess 2024 TBD Consoles

Do any of the games featured in today's showcase take your fancy? Let us know what you're eyeing up in the comments.

[source eastasiasoft.com]