Publisher Eastasiasoft has today revealed its 'Spring 2024 Showcase,' highlighting all of the games that are coming our way over the next year.
Of the 18 titles featured in the 15-minute presentation, 16 of them are confirmed to be coming to Switch. The Switch-bound games include the pixel art underground explorer Mining Mechs, top-down puzzler SokoFrog and the console-exclusive shoot 'em up Söldner-X Complete Collection.
You can check out footage of all of the included games in the full showcase at the top of this article, though we have also listed all of the entries below with prices and release dates where available.
|Title
|Release Date
|Price
|Platforms
|Söldner-X Complete Collection
|2024
|TBD
|Switch
|Super Woden GP 2
|Summer 2024
|TBD
|Consoles
|Mining Mechs
|Summer 2024
|TBD
|Switch/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series
|Flightpath: Adventures in Venaris
|3rd April 2024
|$9.99 / €9.99
|Switch/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series
|Pretty Girls Escape PLUS
|18th April 2024
|$5.99 / €5.99
|Switch/PS4/PS5
|My Incubi Harem
|Coming Soon
|TBD
|Switch/PS4/PS5
|Super XYX
|2024
|TBD
|Switch/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series
|SokoFrog
|10th April 2024
|$4.99 / €4/99
|Switch/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series
|The Prisoner of the Night
|8th May 2024
|TBD
|Switch/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series
|Space Mercenary Defense Force
|1st May 2024
|$4.99 / €4.99
|Switch/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series
|Ratyrinth
|24th April 2024
|$4.99 / €4.99
|Switch/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series
|Cyber Mission
|2024
|TBD
|Switch/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series
|Doug's Nightmare
|2024
|TBD
|Switch/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series
|Go Go Jump!!
|2024
|TBD
|Switch/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series
|Electronics Puzzle Lab
|15th May 2024
|$4.99 / €4.99
|Switch/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series
|A Night On The Farm
|Coming Soon
|TBD
|Switch/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series
|True Colours - A Date With Deception
|2024
|TBD
|Switch/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series
|Ero Chess
|2024
|TBD
|Consoles
Do any of the games featured in today's showcase take your fancy? Let us know what you're eyeing up in the comments.
[source eastasiasoft.com]
That's a lot of games! Definitely wasn't expecting a sexy chess game in the line up.
Definitely not as good of a line-up as last year's presentation.
Well that sure was a...highly questionable lineup of games. Though Ratyrinth and A Night On The Farm look like they could be cool. And Mining Mechs was giving me some Steamworld Dig nostalgia. I'd like to see more games where you literally carve out your own path through the world.
Pretty weak slate IMO. The only game I recognise from this list is Soldner X, a decent budget SHMUP. I had the Vita release but sold it. Might pick it up for the Switch.
