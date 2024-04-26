Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 764k

If you're after some physics-based fun with a side of co-op challenge, Surmount might just be worth a look when it climbs onto Switch on 2nd May.

One look at the above trailer gives you a pretty strong idea of what this one has in store. It also will tell you that the release date is 9th May, but fear not, developer Jasper & Jonas wrapped things up early and decided to bring it to Switch a week sooner than expected — how exciting!

In Surmount, your challenge is to climb the perilous face of Mount Om, a rocky ascent that no one has ever managed to conquer. To get there, you will have to make use of ropes, environmental advantages and power-ups (did somebody say rockets?) to make your way through the mix of handcrafted and procedurally generated sections and make it to the peak.

At the base of the mountain, there is a town where you can upgrade your abilities, meet eccentric characters and pick out snazzy climbing gear. Oh, and you can also choose whether to tackle the climb alone or tethered to a friend — perfect for those after some couch co-op order-giving, we'd say.

You can find a little more about the game's features and get a look at some screenshots below:

- An approachable physics-based climbing system that is endlessly replayable and not overly punishing.

- A mix of handmade levels and large procedurally generated areas to overcome.

- On your way to the top of Mount Om, you’ll meet a variety of eccentric characters, all with their own reason to journey to the top.

- Unlock a variety of permanent and equipable items that will boost your stats.

- Be the most fashionable climber out there by customizing your character’s look.

- Test your skills and compete with your friends in the Daily Mountain challenge!

- Play alone or tethered to a friend in local co-op.

Surmount will be chalking up on the Switch eShop next week for $14.99 (or your regional equivalent). Those who want to get in quickly will also be treated to a 10% launch discount, so that's something to look out for if this seems up your street.

What do you make of Surmount? Abseil down to the comments and let us know.