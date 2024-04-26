Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 764k

Following a joke earlier this month, WayForward has now announced Double Dragon DLC for its side-scrolling beat 'em up River City Girls 2. Yes, the "legendary" BIlly and Jimmy Lee will be making a return as playable characters in "premium DLC" this summer.

According to the PR, a free update will also be made available to all River City Girls 2 owners at the same time - adding a new Double Dragon-themed motion comic, two new shops, new accessories, and "more". Here's some extra information about these characters and what you can expect from them in River City Girls 2: