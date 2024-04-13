Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 764k

There are now even more reasons to check out the retro first-person shooter Rise of the Triad with a new update adding cross-play support.

It means you can now engage in multiplayer firefights with your friends on other systems including Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. Here's Nightdive's summary of Version 1.1 and below this are the full patch notes (via Steam).

"The v1.1 patch for @RiseoftheTriad: Ludicrous Edition is out NOW featuring quality-of-life improvements like cross-platform multiplayer, level statistics, bug fixes, and more."

There are also some Switch-specific updates including performance improvements when looking at certain textures and a controller-related fix when going from docked to handheld mode. You can get the rundown below:

