There are now even more reasons to check out the retro first-person shooter Rise of the Triad with a new update adding cross-play support.
It means you can now engage in multiplayer firefights with your friends on other systems including Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. Here's Nightdive's summary of Version 1.1 and below this are the full patch notes (via Steam).
"The v1.1 patch for @RiseoftheTriad: Ludicrous Edition is out NOW featuring quality-of-life improvements like cross-platform multiplayer, level statistics, bug fixes, and more."
There are also some Switch-specific updates including performance improvements when looking at certain textures and a controller-related fix when going from docked to handheld mode. You can get the rundown below:
Rise fo the Triad Version 1.1 - full patch notes (13th April 2024):
- Added
- Cross-platform multiplayer.
- Added the final alternate actor, the lightning guard.
- A new setting that allows players to prevent automatically switching weapons on pickup.
- Text chat button has been added to multiplayer menus.
- Level statistics: such as kill and secret counts, have been added to the map screen.
Changed
- Fonts now have slashed 0's to make them easier to read.
- Online timeout has been adjusted to 20 seconds.
- Better default sound settings that are less ear-splitting.
- (Switch, Sony) Significant performance improvements when looking at floor or ceiling textures.
Fixed
- Various rendering glitches that were noticed at higher resolutions have been fixed.
- Significant improvements to online lobbies have been made, making connections more reliable.
- Numerous shortcomings with the netcode have been addressed, especially in instances of low bandwidth.
- It is no longer possible to get stuck in the game upon connection to a server that shuts down during level load.
- Booting into the editor now no longer has messed-up camera controls.
- Platform icon is no longer stretched in the scoreboard.
- Killing Big John with a flamewall or god ball no longer softlocks the game.
- Many instances of menu stack corruption have been addressed, solving various softlocks.
- Title screen has many fewer missing pixels at the bottom of each column of pixels.
- Rumble no longer persists between levels.
- Default music tracks no longer cause excess CPU usage.
- Disabling freelook now snaps the view to the horizon.
- Using the "No target" cheat code during the oscuro battle no longer crashes the game.
- HUD Preview is now properly cleared when the menu is exited via unconventional means.
- (Consoles) Default binds are now no longer merged with user-provided binds.
- (Sony) Music no longer stops playing in instances where it incorrectly stopped.
- (Switch) Going from docked to handheld mode no longer prevents controllers from being used.