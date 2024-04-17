If you've been wanting more adventures in the land of the Rayman universe, there's a new physical board game coming out later this year.

Rayman the Board Game will allow you to "discover Rayman like never before" when you team up with "your favourite heroes in an epic race" while "dodging dangers and saving Teensies". This new board game can be enjoyed by "2 to 5 players" between "ages 7 and 77".

It's been designed by the "acclaimed" Maxime Tardif (who previously designed EARTH) and the Montreal-based studio FLYOS (Vampire: The Masquerade - Chapters).

Rayman the Board Game is due out at some point in Q3 2024, you can subscribe to the email list on the official website if you're interested in future updates about the project.

Of course, if you're wanting some Rayman action right now, you can always check Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition on the Nintendo Switch. He also makes an appearance in the DLC for Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope.