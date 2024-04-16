Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 764k

Sometimes, when you want to play a retro game, nothing but the original controller will do. Super Mario World with an SNES pad, Mega Man 2 with a NES pad, Zelda: Ocarina of Time with an N64 pad... They just feel better, right?

Well, if you're partial to playing a few GBA games via the Nintendo Switch Online (NSO) service, then you might be interested in a new cartridge produced by modder insideGadgets, which lets you control your Nintendo Switch with a GBA console (thanks, Time Extension).

Introducing the GBA Bluetooth TX cart - play on your Switch and other devices using a GBA! 😄 Supports any device that works with the Zero 2. Register your interest on the shop however due to the complexity to make, it's a bit pricey pic.twitter.com/V068LN1rP7 April 12, 2024

Dubbed the Bluetooth GBA TX Cart, it effectively turns your GBA into an 8BitDo Zero 2 wireless controller, letting you control your Switch directly. It also works on PC, Tablets, and Smart Phones - neat!

The modder has warned that "due to the complexity to make", the cart is a bit on the pricey side and is currently listed at $89. So while it's certainly more than what you'd expect to pay for an actual wireless controller for the Switch, it's nevertheless a unique option if you want a truly authentic experience.