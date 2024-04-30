Here's a little something to make your Switch OLED suddenly seem rather inexpensive, an ultra-rare Nintendo DS studded with 2,000 Swarovski crystals is set to go on auction this week where it is expected to pull in bids of at least £15,000. Fifteen. Thousand. Pounds (thanks, Swindon Advertiser).

The super shiny handheld, commissioned by Nintendo and designed by NYC Peach, features a bejewelled pink paw print on the top of the clamshell to tie in with the release of Nintendogs in 2005. It is one of only five designs to have been made at the time (one of which still resides in the New York Nintendo store) which, combined with all those darn crystals, means that it was always going to fetch a pretty penny.

The model will be going under the hammer (not literally, don't worry) at the Wessex Auction Rooms on 2nd May. As noted on the lot's online listing, the DS comes with its charger and two styluses and it is in very good condition though it has some "light scratches" on the screen — ah, we won't bid any more than 20 quid, then.

According to auctioneer Tim Weeks (via Swindon Advertiser), the lot has drawn in interest from around the world and the successful bidder is "as likely to be a Hollywood celebrity as it is a high-end Japanese Nintendo collector". The current estimate is anywhere between £15,000-£18,000, but who knows how far it could go.

We'll have to keep an eye on this one to see the winning bid but if those estimates are anything to go by, expect the cash to be splashin'.

What do you make of this rare handheld? Let us know in the comments.