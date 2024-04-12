Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 763k

Save the date! The Quake-powered first-person shooter Wrath: Aeon of Ruin has locked in a new release date for the Switch.

After it was meant to arrive in Spring 2023, the new date for consoles has now been scheduled for later this month on 25th April. So it's finally happening! The same title exited early access on Steam in February of this year. Here's the official announcement from 3D Realms:

And here's a recap of the backstory and features in this upcoming release (via Steam). It was originally announced for consoles back in 2019, so it's a much more fleshed-out experience now:

"You are Outlander. Once adrift upon the Ageless Sea, you now find yourself on the shores of a dying world. From the consuming darkness emerges a figure cloaked in white: the Shepherd of Wayward Souls, who burdens you with the task of hunting down the remaining Guardians of the Old World. You must journey into the vast gloom to explore ancient ruins, discover forgotten secrets and battle the horrors that lurk within."