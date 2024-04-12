Save the date! The Quake-powered first-person shooter Wrath: Aeon of Ruin has locked in a new release date for the Switch.
After it was meant to arrive in Spring 2023, the new date for consoles has now been scheduled for later this month on 25th April. So it's finally happening! The same title exited early access on Steam in February of this year. Here's the official announcement from 3D Realms:
And here's a recap of the backstory and features in this upcoming release (via Steam). It was originally announced for consoles back in 2019, so it's a much more fleshed-out experience now:
"You are Outlander. Once adrift upon the Ageless Sea, you now find yourself on the shores of a dying world. From the consuming darkness emerges a figure cloaked in white: the Shepherd of Wayward Souls, who burdens you with the task of hunting down the remaining Guardians of the Old World. You must journey into the vast gloom to explore ancient ruins, discover forgotten secrets and battle the horrors that lurk within."
- Travel with the Shepherd of Wayward Souls across 3 unique hubs and 15 maps
- Explore a vast world shrouded in darkness, passionately crafted by the hands of longtime veterans of the Quake scene.
- Lay waste to 15 unique enemies lurking in the shadows, thirsting for your blood.
- Defeat the 3 Godlike Guardians of the Old World
- Exert your dominance through the aggressive dance of combat with 10 unique artifacts
- Comb each level thoroughly, uncovering secrets to help you survive
- Immerse yourself in haunting music born from the twisted mind of Andrew Hulshult (Quake Champions, - Dusk, Amid Evil and DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part One).