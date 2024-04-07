Hi folks, and welcome to another edition of Box Art Brawl!
Before we get cracking, let's see how things panned out last time. We checked out Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters on the SNES, pitting North America and Europe against Japan in a dual for the ages.
It's funny, there are definitely certain instances where we can pretty confidently predict which region will come out on top, and this was definitely one of those times. Japan won hands down, bagging a whopping 75% of the vote thanks to its colourful composition and impressive use of depth of field.
This time, we're sticking with the SNES with the original release of Super Bomberman, a game that would spawn one of the most recognisable franchises in all of gaming. Launched in 1993, it received unique box art designs in North America, Europe, and Japan, so we've got a classic three-way battle on our hands this week.
So without further ago, let's get started.
North America
Known as Super Bomberman Party Pack in the US thanks to Hudson Soft's desire to promote the game's multiplayer chops (it would be the first SNES game to support four players), the box art here is decidedly different from both EU and Japan. The characters are certainly recognisable, but it seems the desire here was to create something that looks a bit more '3D' than its regional counterparks. There's certainly a good use of colour going on, but it also kind of reminds us of the US cover of Mega Man... Just not quite so egregious.
Europe
Europe's approach is a bit more straightforward, showcasing the classic Bomberman characters kicking bombs at one another. There's not really much chance of misunderstanding what the game is all about, right? The art style is simple, yet bold and timeless. Indeed, this same approach is still utilised by current owner Konami, so it obviously worked.
Japan
Cor, blimey. This one's a looker. Utilsing the more vertical orientation of Japan's SNES box, the design here is both colourful and action-packed, showing a multitude of different characters from the game against a backdrop of explosions and smoke. The style is almost a cross between EU and NA, with simplistic linework mixed with slightly more realistic colour rendering. It's a nice one!
Japan for sure as it has more characters like the North American box art which help distinguish it from other Bomberman games (and the former also has a more appealing artstyle than the latter at least for me) and explosions just like the European one - after all, it's a Bomberman game!
I know the idea in the 90s was to be "rad" but Japanese box art just made games look fun
America has the worst imo. I voted Japan as it’s the most chaotic and exciting, just like the game.
What abomination is that on the North American art?
I like the NA version in the same way I like the NA Mega Man box art. It’s as if some Hudson exec hired an artist and refused to let them actually play the game, instead explaining everything to them over a drink in a bar. At least this time it’s more or less on track!
The Japanese one is a mess! I voted Europe
Man did you see that kick Red Bomberman did! I'm picking Europe.
QUESTION/REQUEST for the Nintendolife team: Is there a possibility of showing the winner of the previous, box art poll under the results description section? This would help remind readers of the art instead of trying to find the previous link/page. Even if it’s smaller to not take away from the new article/poll.
Thoughts?
Thank you.
I kinda like the USA one, it's original at least lol, but Europe is objectively better
American Bomberman discovered McDonalds
Japan’s is by far the best. The PAL one is OK but it’s squashed into that small box. Not only did PAL games have ugly borders, so did the boxes. 😩
I'd have to go with the unpopular choice: The North American box art. I just find the art style more appealing.
