If you've been interested in the Pokémon-Like 'Coromon' since its arrival on Switch but have been holding out for a physical release, Limited Run has now announced a hard copy.

Pre-orders will open next week on 19th April and will stay open until 19th May. A standard copy is priced at $34.99 or your regional equivalent. The estimated shipping date is at some point between 1st - 30th September 2024.





Coromon is coming to Switch physical! Pre-orders launch 4/19. Wishlist today: pic.twitter.com/poxZR3Thuh Tame Coromon and explore a vast world filled with thrilling turn-based battles, brain-twisting puzzles, and a mysterious threat to the world that awaits defeat!Coromon is coming to Switch physical! Pre-orders launch 4/19. Wishlist today: https://t.co/6Kysk5O9iR April 11, 2024