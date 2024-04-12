If you've been interested in the Pokémon-Like 'Coromon' since its arrival on Switch but have been holding out for a physical release, Limited Run has now announced a hard copy.
Pre-orders will open next week on 19th April and will stay open until 19th May. A standard copy is priced at $34.99 or your regional equivalent. The estimated shipping date is at some point between 1st - 30th September 2024.
"Coromon is on a region-free physical cart for the Nintendo Switch. This is an open pre-order for a limited time."