After being revealed last October, Bandai Namco has today announced that the catchily-titled Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs will be bringing even more Pac-Man-based battle royale action to Switch on 9th May.

Mega Tunnel Battle originally launched on Google Stadia back in 2020, though the game has obviously disappeared in the years since after Stadia shut up shop last year.

While many of us out there would say that PAC-MAN 99 isn't even cold yet (forever in our hearts), this is another battle royale take on the iconic Pac-Man formula. You'll be facing off against other ghost-hunting competitors in 64-player online battles, navigating interconnected mazes and picking up power-ups to become the last one standing.

It all sounds rather familiar, but hey, at least the trailer is colourful. You can find the official description and some screenshots below:

The only PAC-MAN Battle Royale with cross platform play! Eat everything in your maze! Then tunnel to other PAC-MAN players’ mazes and munch even more for the high score! Eat a Power Pellet to chomp the GHOSTS… and even chomp other PACs! Beware of flashing mazes and escape before they’re eliminated! Be the last PAC standing against 63 other PAC-MAN opponents to be the Chomp Champ!

Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs is now available to pre-order in both a Standard ($19.99) and Digital Deluxe ($29.99) edition, the latter of which packs in a bunch of bonus costumes, mazes and icons alongside the main game. Those who pre-order the Digital Deluxe version can also get seven-day early access to the game. You can find all of the version details on the Bandai Namco website.

