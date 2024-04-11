The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - Highlights

Botany Manor (Whitethorn Digital, 9th Apr, $24.99) - Take on the role of Arabella Green, a retired botanist who owns a historical manor in the 19th century. Arabella takes care of the manor’s magnificent gardens by solving plant-based puzzles and preserving a collection of forgotten flora. Inspecting the manor will show clues, newspaper clippings, letters and more to help Arabella’s gardening skills blossom while you’re learning more about her. - Read our Botany Manor review

Planet of Lana (Thunderful, 16th Apr, $19.99) - A young girl and her loyal friend embark on a rescue mission through a colorful world full of cold machines and unfamiliar creatures. Experience a cinematic puzzle-adventure framed by an epic sci-fi saga that stretches across centuries and galaxies. Planet of Lana launches on April 16. Pre-order is available now.

Grounded (Xbox Game Studios, 16th Apr, $39.99) - Survive, build, and explore in this immersive co-op survival-adventure game where you’re the size of an ant and where the insect life reacts to your actions! Play solo or with up to three friends online* and discover the treacherous wonders of your own backyard. Build bases to protect your stuff and craft new tools, weapons and armor to improve your chances against hazards of all shapes and (very large) sizes. Plus, create and share fresh adventures in Playgrounds Mode. Grounded launches on the Nintendo Switch system April 16. Pre-order is available now.

Switch eShop - New Releases

Arcade Archives Exvania (HAMSTER, 4th Apr, $7.99) - "Exvania" is an action game released by Namco (Bandai Namco Entertainment) in 1992. The objective is to explode the orb, defeat other rivals, and rescue Princess Electra who is stuck in the final stage. Break the treasure chests and take the items that come out to strengthen yourself and give yourself a leg up on your rivals.

Ato (Tiny Warrior Games, 11th Apr, $14.99) - Ato is an Atmospheric, Metroidvania, Sword Dueling Game set in the Era of Feudal Japan. It tells a visually driven story about a father who has given up his past ways in order to live a life of peace with his wife and child. However this peace is soon disturbed as his child is taken from him. . . In Ato, every combat encounter is an intense duel to the death. Perform risky parry maneuvers, bounce off of your opponent, evade their attacks and unlock new abilities to further expand your arsenal of options against your adversaries. Every combat encounter has its own personality and fighting style. Challenge, observe and overcome each opponent you face as you strive to retrieve your child back from the clan you once served. Explore colorful and atmospheric environments.

Bakery Simulator (Gaming Factory, 10th Apr, $13.59) - Get up before dawn and see what it's like to be a baker! Learn to bake several dozen types of bread. Use realistic bakery machines. Deliver orders to stores, earn, and invest. Use original recipes or experiment with ingredients. Check the cookbook, use a database of original recipes, and learn to bake several dozen types of bread, buns, and more. Be precise - otherwise, your goods will not be properly baked. Stores need different kinds of baked goods. Bread and buns are just not enough – some expect croissants, bagels, or muffins.

Cirrus Business (TuanisApps, 11th Apr, 28th Mar) - You’ll learn that growing and managing magical crops while defending against the slobsters isn’t a breeze, but very serious business. In this wholesome community-focused adventure, Cloudi is tasked with restoring nature to its original pristine state. This is accomplished by cultivating and upgrading an assortment of magical crops. However, watch out for the slobsters - they don’t take kindly to a clean environment! Luckily, Cloudi has a squad of loyal friends to help out.

Cleaning Queens 2: Sparkling Palace (Silesia Games, 11th Apr, $5.99) - A heartwarming love story in a brand new sparkling place! Over 100 hidden object levels, new mini-games, and a brand new storyline - make everything shine like never before! Love is in the air, and so is the scent of squeaky-clean success! Beth and Ross's relationship blooms as they team up to tackle dirt, grime, and any mess that stands in their way – through the power of teamwork. . . and a shared vision. Whether you're meticulously hunting for hidden objects or engaging in mini-games that put your speed and precision to the test, transforming cluttered spaces into pure eye candy will leave you craving for more!

Color Road (QubicGames, 12th Apr, $4.99) - Race around the track and collect the balls of your color to get as far as possible! Sounds easy? You wish! Each time you jump over the ramp, the color of your ball changes! Pay close attention to the color of your ball and only touch the balls on the track that match yours. If you don't succeed, the ball bounces, and the game is over! As if that wasn't enough, the further you get, the faster your ball will start moving, and you'll have less time to react! Looking for a greater challenge? Look no further! Up to 45 different challenges await you! Get a certain number of points in time, change the ball's color 10 times, or smash 15 red balls! You'll be rewarded with ball skins and roads for completing these challenges! Play with a friend to compete in multiplayer mode and see who gets the farthest!

Construction Simulator 2+3 Bundle (astragon, 4th Apr, $29.99) - CONSTRUCTION SIMULATOR 2. Once you have started your own company, you can start exploring new regions in Westside Plains bit by bit, and accept ever-larger and more lucrative construction jobs in the open world of Construction Simulator 2 US – Console Edition. CONSTRUCTION SIMULATOR 3.Construction Simulator 3 returns to Europe! Discover an idyllic European town in the sequel to the popular Construction Simulator 2 and Construction Simulator 2014 with officially licensed vehicles by famous brands: Caterpillar, Liebherr, CASE, Bobcat, Palfinger, STILL, MAN, ATLAS, Bell, BOMAG, WIRTGEN GmbH, JOSEPH VÖGELE AG, HAMM AG and MEILLER Kipper. Take on diverse and challenging contracts. Build and repair roads and houses. Shape the skyline of your city and expand your vehicle fleet. Discover a completely new map and unlock new contracts and vehicles with your growing company.

Cryptrio (Chequered Ink, 12th Apr, $4.99) - Enter the crypt and defeat as many monsters as you can before they overwhelm you! Match three of the same type of monster to defeat them. Their weird and wobbly shapes mean you'll have to think hard about where to connect each piece lest you find yourself backed into a corner. . . Game Features: - Endless high score-chasing action like an 80s arcade game - Boss monsters every few levels to shake up your screen! - Classic chiptune music by Joel Steudler - Limited palette and arcade cabinet art for true retro feel Get ready to delve into the creepy, crumbling crypt and prove your worth as a puzzle game hero!

Cube Airport + Cube Farmer (Isaias Game Dev, 4th Apr, $10.00) - Embark on this memorable experience with a great and relaxing soundtrack and a beautiful view that will get you extremely satisfaction

Die Again (Catness Game, 11th Apr, $11.99) - Die Again is a shooting game that challenges your limits and immerses you in an epic experience filled with action and strategy. Do you like games that keep you on the edge of your seat? Then get ready for an experience like no other! What makes Die Again so incredibly addictive? Everything! From frantic shootouts to the creative use of an extensive arsenal of weapons, every moment is an opportunity to demonstrate your skill and prowess. In this game, every bullet is a puzzle to solve, and every scenario is a new chance to surprise your enemies with innovative tactics. But it doesn't end there, dive into a completely unique story set in a world transformed by the mysterious Blue Blood.

EGGCONSOLE Dragon Slayer IV DRASLEFAMILY MSX2 (D4 Enterprise, 11th Apr, $6.49) - Released by Nihon Falcom in 1987, this action RPG marks the fourth installment in the "Dragon Slayer" series and was exclusively available for MSX and consumer versions. The game revolves around adventuring from a home base with a family of varying abilities, searching dungeons for the four crowns, and face the final battle against Dillgios. Designed to suit the hardware features of the MSX, swiftly navigate through the dungeon, defeating monsters and bosses with agile controls. Considered an outlier among the Dragon Slayer series by PC fans, however, the game includes elements that can delight fans, such as the appearance of the heroine ""Serena Princess's illustration"" from another title in the "Dragon Slayer" series within the dungeons.

Empires Shall Fall (BD Games, 4th Apr, $12.99) - The Great War is being waged between the Black Empire and the Blue League. For a long time, these two superpowers have struggled for domination. Take control of either faction in this turn-based tactics game and launch attacks to crush the opposition! Inspired by classics, Empires Shall Fall uses a grid-based map with easy-to-learn controls. Use the terrain to your advantage by strategically moving units across the board. Choose your position — will you join the aggressive, war-waging Black Empire, or support the Blue League’s holy conquest?

Escape Game The Deserted House (Regista, 11th Apr, $9.99) - This game is an escape-the-room game (mystery-adventure game). *Point the screen with a cursor to solve riddles, and story goes on. Out of town, you set off to a deserted house with your friends Walking through woods, you found the house Exploring the inside found you nothing but the power is on So you decided to go back home, though All of your friends are gone What's more, the door won't open You seem to be locked in 'I must get out of here…'

Escape Room Super Bundle (M9 GAMES, 4th Apr, $26.99) - This bundle includes five escape room adventure games: + ART HEIST - Escape Room Adventure + SOTANO - Escape Room Adventure + VEREDA - Escape Room Adventure + ALUMNI - Escape Room Adventure + SUBNET - Escape Room Adventure

Exploration Adventures (Ultimate Games, 12th Apr, $7.99) - Immerse yourself in the beauty of nature as you uncover hidden locations, from ancient campsites to majestic trees and the remains of giants. Explore: Roam through a breathtakingly beautiful, handcrafted island, uncovering unique wonders at every turn. Discover: Seek out long-lost campsites, towering ancient trees, and the haunting remnants of giants. Wholesome: Embrace relaxation as you meander through lush forests, enjoy picturesque vistas, and interact with gentle wildlife. Relax and Explore: Immerse yourself in soothing nature sounds, engage in light puzzles, and savor the beauty around you.

Family Game Mega Pack 14 in 1 (RuWaMo Games, 3rd Apr, $44.99) - Welcome to the ultimate gaming experience for the whole family! Introducing the Family Game Mega Pack 14 in 1 – your one-stop solution for endless fun and excitement. Packed with a diverse assortment of 14 thrilling games, this bundle guarantees something for everyone, ensuring hours of entertainment for players of all ages. Embark on a journey through various genres and gameplay styles, from pulse-pounding action to mind-bending puzzles and everything in between. Challenge your family and friends to epic battles, test your strategy in tactical showdowns, and unleash your creativity with imaginative adventures. Whether you're a seasoned gamer or new to the world of interactive entertainment, the Family Game Mega Pack 14 in 1 offers an accessible and engaging experience for all skill levels.

Farmyard Haven (Loneminded, 12th Apr, $5.29) - Farmyard Haven is a cozy farm game where you design your dream farm, where the beauty of nature awaits and the stresses of life melt away! There are no objectives or missions to worry about, nor do you have to worry about resource management or collecting money or points, your only goal is designing the perfect cozy farm - and when you're done, starting all over again by building an even cozier farm! You start out with an empty plot of land, you can design your farm exactly how you want it. Just select from the array of buildings, crops, landscape items, props and roads and get building! With intuitive easy controls and a grid-based building system, Farmyard Haven has been designed to be an easy-going game where you can sink hours into mindlessly crafting a beautiful farmyard.

Football Cup 2024 (7Levels, 11th Apr, $14.99) - Experience the thrill of victory and embark on a journey through the world's grandest stadiums. Take on the Football Cup 2024 and lead your favorite team to victory against the toughest competition from around the globe. Conquer challenges, face off against sports legends, and claim the ultimate trophy with unparalleled soccer skills. Choose from a diverse roster of national and club teams, each with its own unique strengths. Customize your teams to suit your preferences, then hit the field and dominate your opponents with precision and finesse. Use the customizable control settings and advanced ball physics to make every pass, shot, and tackle count, delivering an exhilarating soccer experience. Begin your professional soccer career and run one of the incredible game modes that will keep you engaged.

Greed 2: Forbidden Experiments (Joindots, 4th Apr, $15.99) - Julia is surrounded by unusual circumstances after she receives a mysterious phone call. The caller asks Julia to save her kidnapped twin sister Sophia. When Julia reaches an abandoned laboratory to rescue her sister, she discovers that there is more to this mystery than just a simple kidnapping. Is the caller a sincere informant or is he trying to lure Julia into a trap? Discover the sinister plans of the secret cult of the Oracles and stop their forbidden experiments!

Hatsumira -From the Future Undying- (PROTOTYPE, 11th Apr, $44.99) - The epic, portal-fantasy visual novel by the creative team behind the Fruit of Grisaia series has arrived at last on the Nintendo Switch™! Includes new event CGs from the console version! The plethora of new event CGs that were added to the console version have all been included. Enchanting illustrations breathe life into the story at every turn. Playable in two languages! The text can be set to English or Japanese (audio is Japanese only). This includes in-game text, options, and the digital manual. Language settings can be changed at any time.

Helium Run (Entity3, 6th Apr, $0.99) - Inflate your balloons and pick up the stranded on the way Raise and lower your height by adding or releasing some air Avoid the obstacles and go for the top score!

Hero’s Hour (Forever Entertainment, 11th Apr, $17.99) - Develop your cities and armies, level up your heroes to gain new, powerful spells and skills, and explore the wonders and dangers of the procedurally generated maps as you aim to conquer your enemies before they do the same to you. Hero's Hour is an accessible, yet-deep and content-rich Strategy Roleplaying Game. Take control of your hero, explore the world, build up your town, fight fast-paced battles, level up your hero and amass an army large enough to take out the opponents - before they take you out.

King Krieg Survivors (404, 12th Apr, $5.99) - Combine abilities to create infinite possibilities of spells and decimate thousands of enemies. King Krieg is a top-down arena roguelite where YOU are the KING and you buy mystical items, find powerful guns, and craft new spells. You are the King of war. Thousands of enemies try to slay you. Protect your Castle. Create your own spells

Kitty Patrol: Paw Showtime (Aldora Games, 5th Apr, $4.99) - Join this exciting adventure! The brave cats Whiskers, Mittens, Paws and Fluffy protect the quiet town of Meowington. Equipped with clever gadgets and incredible teamwork, these adorable felines take on exciting challenges. From the capture of the mischievous cat Whiskerino to the search for missing kittens and spectacular aerial confrontations. With exciting chapters full of action, friendship and bravery, this story will captivate children and transport them to a world of imagination and adventure. Discover how they uphold justice and harmony in Meowington in this exciting children's book series! Could the cat patrol save the world from Whiskerino's clutches? Find out in Kitty Patrol: Paw Showtime!

Leafy Trails Collection (Ultimate Games, 10th Apr, $7.49) - Embark on a epic journey of discovery and restoration in Leafy Trails: Collection that invites you to explore the wonders of an enchanting forest. Take on the role of a curious and charming fox on a mission! Calm: Immerse yourself in the serene beauty of the forest as you take leisurely walks through picturesque paths and captivating clearings. Enjoy a meditative experience as you connect with nature. Exploration and Adventure: Uncover the secrets of the forest by exploring its diverse environments, from sun-dappled meadows to mysterious, mist-covered glens. Relaxing Atmosphere: Imbued with a sense of calm and tranquillity, Leafy Trials Collection offers an escape from the hustle of everyday life. Lose yourself in the soothing sights and sounds of the forest as you take in the breathtaking landscapes.

Let’s! Revolution! (Buck, 11th Apr, $19.99) - Rise up in Let’s! Revolution!, a roguelite puzzle mashup that builds on the classic rules of Minesweeper with procedurally generated mazes and turn-based tactics. Embark on a deadly game of hide and seek, chasing the rotten King across the enchanting land of Beebom. Put your problem-solving skills to the test as you flip tiles to outsmart deadly foes and uncover powerful items and abilities.

Loretta (DANGEN Entertainment, 11th Apr, $11.99) - Loretta is a housewife. Walter is a writer. Dragged from the glitz and glamor of 1940s New York City and thrust into a dilapidated farmhouse in the rural south, both are unsuccessful, struggling with their finances, and straining in their relationship. But when Loretta learns of her husband’s infidelity and a lucrative life insurance policy filed in his name, a grisly plan takes root. It is up to you to decide how far she should take it. Become an accessory to Loretta’s crimes as she navigates a nightmare of her own creation. Engage with the locals through branching dialogue options, discover the right tools for putting an end to nosy neighbors, recover from the betrayal of a love gone wrong, and ultimately decide how Loretta’s story should end. Will you walk the high road and move on, or will you serve those who have wronged you their just desserts?

Mad Experiments 2: Escape Room (Nejcraft, 11th Apr, $12.99) - Play alone or in a team of up to 6 players! In first-person view, explore and gather clues that will help you to solve the puzzles of the room. As you solve puzzles, you unravel story bits and gets closer from the exit. Challenge yourself with the 60-min time limit, or take your time and play in Relax mode with unlimited time! The game is the sequel of Mad Experiments 1: Escape Room, released in 2020. In this new game, you will explore the last chapters of the story of Professor Cheshire.

Mimi the cat: Mimi’s Scratcher (Afil Games, 11th Apr, $4.99) - In Mimi the Cat: Mimi's Scratcher, players join Mimi on her quest to reach her beloved scratching post. The game is a puzzle-based adventure that challenges players to stack boxes and navigate various platforms to help Mimi reach her goal. As players progress through the game, they will encounter a number of challenges and obstacles, including difficult jumps, tricky boxes, and complex box stacking puzzles. However, with some careful planning and a little strategic thinking, players can help Mimi overcome these challenges and reach her scratching post.

Monster Legacy: New Horizons 2 (Aldora Games, 10th Apr, $4.99) - Embark on a magical new adventure with this sequel, where Leo, Emma, Max and Zoe will lead you by the hand through portals to wonderful worlds full of friendly monsters and fantastical locations! From the brilliant Verdant to the luminous Nimbelkins and the gentle Shadows, our heroes will discover the value of friendship and the power of joining forces to face the darkness. Join them on their mission to save the world, learning along the way that even those who seem different can become the most loyal friends. Are you ready to find the light in the darkness and make new friends around every corner?

Moonglow Bay (Coatsink Software, 11th Apr, $24.99) - Team up with friends, family, and neighbours to hone your fishing skills, nourish relationships, and restore a remote town's fractured community in this slice-of-life fishing RPG! Set against the picturesque backdrop of the Eastern Canadian coastline in the 1980s, Moonglow Bay invites you into an emotionally charged story within a tranquil slide-of-life fishing RPG. Step into the shoes of a rookie angler, compelled by the final wish of your beloved partner, as you navigate the trials of a town on the brink of bankruptcy. Whether braving the waters solo or teaming up with a friend in drop-in-drop-out local co-op, immerse yourself in cooking your daily catch and selling flavourful recipes to upgrade your shop, gear, and fishing boat. - Read our Moonglow Bay review

Motorcycle Extreme Driver: Moto Racing Simulator (Megame, 11th Apr, $4.99) - Your goal is to reach the finish line, overcome many countries and keep balance on your motorcycle. Steep climbs, dangerous descents, slippery areas, huge trampolines and unexpected turns await you. The game has a wide selection of tracks, the track of which has a unique set of landscapes and landscapes. From dusty deserts to muddy forests and snowy mountains, you test your driving skills in a variety of environments. The physics of the game are realistic and understandable, allowing you to fully control your motorcycle. You'll be able to lean into corners, strain on straights, and perform exciting stunts in the air. You will get a unique off-road driving experience. Get ready for the race of your life and become a motocross champion!

nBlocks – Unblock Your Creativity (RedDeerGames, 12th Apr, $9.99) - With nBlocks you will be able to construct any project that resides in your mind using 2D blocks of various shapes. You can either use prepared templates and collect stars or start your own project from the beginning.

NibansenPlus (KOSEI YASUDA, 4th Apr, $4.00) - Let's escape from the endlessly repeating Line 2 of the subway! We've created an anomaly with the unique free thinking of students! Enjoy! There is a slight horror element in this train. Please give up your seat to all passengers, including the elderly, those who are uncomfortable with fear, pregnant women, and those with infants. The next stop is Line 2. The anomaly, escape, puzzle-solving, and slight horror elements require a transfer. The exit is the C7 exit ahead. Please watch your step as there are gaps between the world and the platform.

Notebook Artillery (PolyCrunch Games, 4th Apr, $4.99) - Once upon a time in the late 20th century AD, near the turn of the penultimate decade of the millennia, a magical confluence occurred in Middle School computer labs across the globe: Artillery. Infamously known by teachers as the scourge of attention — countless students spending entire computer lab periods firing cannons at each other instead of writing English assignments. The temptation too great, no child could refuse the siren's call of the game's accurate physics model and competitive nature. Notebook Artillery is a love letter to hours wasted playing video games in Middle School computer labs instead of working on class assignments.

Nudel Tag (Antoine Cherel, 4th Apr, $6.49) - Nudel Tag is a party game with 10 maps and 2 game modes where you must serve as many customers as possible within the allotted time. Be careful, anything goes and you will have to be cunning to avoid attacks from other servers.

Outer Terror (Ratalaika Games, 11th Apr, $9.99) - Outer Terror is a horde shooter where you hold out against massive quantities of otherworldly cosmic creatures. Assemble a ridiculous arsenal of weapons and blast apart seemingly endless waves of horrific creatures in this stylish roguelike that pays homage to the B-movies and Golden Age horror comics of the 80s and 90s. Explore and survive in the varied settings of 5 uniquely themed chapters featuring 10 playable characters each with their own signature weapons forming an anthology of classic horror stories. Each map is massive and through exploration players will discover other survivor hold outs and treasures. Can you survive the massive boss encounters, elite creatures from beyond, ghouls, robots, and otherworldly abominations?

Overdelivery – Delivery Simulator (404, 13th Apr, $7.99) - Welcome to "Overdelivery", the ultimate open-world delivery game where you get to experience the excitement of delivering goods in a bustling city! Get ready to explore a vibrant metropolis, make timely deliveries, and master the art of driving against the clock. Deliver food, coffee, correspondence, and more while navigating through traffic and pedestrians.

Oxytone (OxGames, 11th Apr, $7.99) - Are you ready for a unique adventure like no other? Oxytone invites you to explore the depths of your mind while offering a tranquil escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life for those seeking relaxation. For more determined players, there are 99 challenges, colorful themes to unlock, and 12 meticulously designed maps. Oxytone is the ultimate puzzle game, equally easy to learn and challenging to master. Strive for the highest scores by creating the longest paths and achieving impressive combinations. Every move matters, and success depends on strategy and planning. You can discard tiles that don't fit your plan, but this reduces your pool of available tiles. To refresh it, you must fill tiles by guiding paths through them six times, deepening the mechanics further. Sound is an integral part of Oxytone, so I recommend playing with headphones. This will immerse you even deeper into the game.

PuzzMiX (Inti Creates, 5th Apr, $3.59) - A fresh, exciting music puzzle game featuring The Muse, Lola! Contains 19 songs and 1 BGM track. Collide and mix Lola spheres together to help them evolve! The more they evolve, the greater the score!

Retro Mystery Club Vol.2: The Beppu Case (Shinyuden, 4th Apr, $9.90) - This time, the stage is set in Beppu, Oita Prefecture. There, hearts that pass each other by can’t help but grow twisted. . . Uncover the truth behind a mysterious death with your junior detective, Ken! Encounter a cast of intriguing characters in this suspense-filled drama and discover the truth behind the case. Meet Soichiro Anan, the head of a famous family of bamboo craftspeople in Beppu, and his wife, Midori, along with their ever-loyal housekeeper, Mitsu, and the seductive Tokiko. . . The manga artist Kiyokazu Arai continues his work on the series and designed all the characters.

Rose & Camellia Collection (WayForward, 16th Apr, $19.99) - Slap your way to the top of high society! Grace and glamour give way to open-handed duels across five games of aristocratic absurdity - Rose & Camellia 1, 2, 3, & 4, plus Rose & Camellia vs. La-Mulana - in which you'll slap, dodge, feint, and counter your way through a series of one-on-one smackdowns.

Simulation Gold Bundle: Flight Fishing Construction (astragon, 4th Apr, $49.99) - The Simulation Gold Bundle includes Construction Simulator 2 and 3, Fishing: Barents Sea Complete Edition and Take-Off - The Flight Simulator.

Slave Zero X (Ziggurat, 11th Apr, $24.99) - From the top of Megacity S1-9, the Sovereign Khan rules with fists of iron and flesh. Beneath the city’s rotting foundations, a vengeful warrior embarks on a journey to murder him. 5 years prior to the events of Slave Zero, Slave Zero X brings new life to a world where horrific, living machines known as Slaves are primed to become the latest tools of war in humanity’s long and bloody history. A secret band of warriors known as The Guardians hope to stop these biomecha from being unleashed upon the world, but one swordsman among their ranks has a different idea: use the enemy’s own weapon against them. By merging with a stolen Slave Unit Prototype, Shou will become a furious Devil in pursuit of killing a false God.

SokoFrog (eastasiasoft, 10th Apr, $4.99) - Pushing puzzles get a colorfully cute twist in SokoFrog, a top-down pixel art adventure for the whole family! Help your little frog friend navigate tricky stages by pushing special blocks onto their matching tile switches. Key blocks, star blocks, fire blocks, ice blocks and more await as stages shift between 5 themes, each with their own unique gameplay mechanics.

Sophia the Traveler (Thermite Games, 11th Apr, $8.99) - Join our lovely heroine as she roams Venice, the City of Water. Search for objects & characters in stunning and vivid hand-painted cityscapes! Unique and enjoyable picture book style. before. Does playing our game bring back your childhood memories? Here in "Sophia the Traveler", we strive to make sure that every frame is a painting. You will never be short of wallpapers anymore! This version contains 10 different scenes. More than 1800 character assets, over 300 sets of character animation, more than 100 sequence animation & SFX, exceeding 100 European buildings (including 8 iconic buildings of Venice), and nearly 300 sound effects have been integrated into the game, just to create the complete and lifelike Venice in our dreams.

Steel Sand Mars Chronicles – Survival Simulator (SUCCESS GAMES, 11th Apr, $12.99) - Embark on the ultimate space odyssey with "Steel Sand Mars Chronicles - Survival Simulator" Prepare to be thrust into the heart of an epic adventure on the enigmatic surface of Mars, as a colonist technician stranded after a solar flare, lost alone on mars, where danger lurks around every corner and survival is the name of the game. Battle crazed robots, uncover the truth, and escape the planet with your life. With 8 challenging missions and a variety of weapons, survival is your only option in this gripping adventure.

The Kindeman Remedy (3DRealmsEntertainm, 11th Apr, $7.99) - Doctor Carl Kindeman has lost everything. Scorned and hated by the entire medical community for his “questionable” methods, he accepted a miserable job in an appalling prison. But that is all part of the plan. Here, he will restore his lost reputation. Here, no one will notice his experiments. Be the Monster Doctor Kindeman would do anything to restore his reputation. Anything. Do with the inmates as you please. Let them die screaming on the electric chair, or save them. . . only to use them for your research afterward. Melt their bones, burn their intestines, or simply maul them to death: you are a genius, and they are just your guinea pigs. It feels good to be bad. . . but do you have the stomach for it?

ZooKeeper (Gaming Factory, 15th Apr, $10.99) - Become a Zoo Keeper, manage and build the zoo of your childhood dreams! Take care of the animals and create ideal conditions for them. Grow your zoo, add extraordinary species and prepare amazing attractions for visitors. ZooKeeper is a low poly game in which the player takes on the role of a zoo owner. Your main task is to manage the zoo to make it as popular as possible! Become the best Zoo Owner and build the greatest Zoo of all time! While creating your dream zoo, you can build structures and objects such as enclosures adapted to a given species of animal, additional attractions for visitors, alleys and decorations.

