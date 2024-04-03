Nintendo is reportedly sending out a survey that has fans of a certain Mario series excited about what could be on the way.

As highlighted by Mario fans across multiple subreddits and social media, this new survey not only acknowledges the Paper Mario and Super Mario RPG titles but also the handheld series Mario & Luigi. Of course, just a handful of these questions have already led to speculation the Mario & Luigi games could be making a return.

There are also many questions asking about the gameplay mechanics across each of these series - with mention of the battle systems, features, and even characters.

The last entry in the Mario & Luigi series was Mario & Luigi: Bowser's Inside Story + Bowser Jr.'s Journey in 2018, and then a year later, the developer behind the series AlphaDream filed for bankruptcy. So the fact Nintendo is even mentioning this series in a survey is believed to be a good sign.

Here's a look at some of the questions from this survey, in case it hasn't already shown up in your inbox: