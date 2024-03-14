Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Update [Thu 14th Mar, 2024 06:00 GMT]:

Here's your reminder that the Synchrony DLC for Crypt of the NecroDancer is now available on Nintendo Switch. This also includes the free Version 4.0.0 update, which comes with some quality-of-life changes and more.





After a year of early access, Crypt of the NecroDancer: SYNCHRONY is available now in full on PC, Mac, Linux, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.



After a year of early access, Crypt of the NecroDancer: SYNCHRONY is available now in full on PC, Mac, Linux, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.

Original article [Thu 7th Mar, 2024 00:25 GMT]:

Back in 2022, Brace Yourself Games announced it would be releasing new DLC for its roguelike rhythm game Crypt of the NecroDancer. Fast Forward to 2024 and it's finally locked in a release date for the Synchrony update.

Crypt of the NecroDancer: Synchrony will be launching on the Switch next week on 13th March 2024. Here's the official social media update about this:





The rhythm revolution lands on PlayStation & Switch! Crypt of the NecroDancer: SYNCHRONY drops March 13th at 9:30 AM PST.

Synchrony is a "massive new content pack" adding cross-platform online multiplayer (including co-op and vs modes), three new characters, new items, enemies, traps, and more. Here's what you can expect from the three new characters (via Steam):

- New character: Chaunter — Posesses enemies and fights using their powers!

- New character: Suzu — Speedy character with an invincible dash attack!

- New character: Klarinetta — Does battle with a huge two-handed sword!

Brace Yourself Games has also noted how Crypt of the NecroDancer Version 4.0.0 update will be released on consoles (for free) alongside this DLC. It will include the same quality-of-life updates which are already on PC. Synchrony will also come with mod support as well:

"v4.0.0 will drop on consoles alongside the DLC as a free update so you can get the same quality-of-life changes that we added to the PC version since v3.0.0! SYNCHRONY includes cross-platform multiplayer and mod support ITS KIND OF A BIG DEAL!!"