If you're missing any amiibo figures from your ever-growing collection and want to avoid paying ridiculous prices on eBay or the like, you'll be very pleased to hear that the My Nintendo Store UK has restocked more than 100 of the things for your buying pleasure. Wowzers.

The amiibo are available on both the UK and Ireland stores, with some usually hard-to-get figures making a very welcome appearance. If you'd like to browse the entire selection, head through these links (or keep scrolling to see some of our highlights):

If you're rather browse just a few of the highlights, check out our (UK store) selections below. Some of these have been out of stock for a while, so it's great to see them reappear:

