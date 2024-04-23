amiibo
Image: Nintendo

If you're missing any amiibo figures from your ever-growing collection and want to avoid paying ridiculous prices on eBay or the like, you'll be very pleased to hear that the My Nintendo Store UK has restocked more than 100 of the things for your buying pleasure. Wowzers.

The amiibo are available on both the UK and Ireland stores, with some usually hard-to-get figures making a very welcome appearance. If you'd like to browse the entire selection, head through these links (or keep scrolling to see some of our highlights):

amiibo at My Nintendo Store UK
amiibo at My Nintendo Store IE
If you're rather browse just a few of the highlights, check out our (UK store) selections below. Some of these have been out of stock for a while, so it's great to see them reappear:

Pyra & Mythra amiibo [Double Pack]
Link (Tears of the Kingdom) amiibo
Pikmin amiibo (Pikmin Collection)
Sora No.93 amiibo (Super Smash Bros. Collection)
Cat Mario and Cat Peach Double Pack amiibo (Super Mario Collection)
Zelda amiibo (The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom)
Shovel Knight Gold Edition amiibo (Shovel Knight Collection)
Splatoon 3 Triple Pack amiibo: Shiver, Big Man and Frye (Splatoon Collection)
Cloud No.57 amiibo (Super Smash Bros. Collection)
Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome amiibo: amiibo Cards Pack
Animal Crossing: New Leaf + Sanrio amiibo Cards Pack
Ganondorf amiibo (The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom)
Pichu No.72 amiibo (Super Smash Bros. Collection)
Razewing Ratha amiibo (Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Collection)
Animal Crossing amiibo Cards Pack - Series 5
Will you be getting your hands on any of these amiibo figures while you have the chance? Let us know in the usual place.