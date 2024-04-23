If you're missing any amiibo figures from your ever-growing collection and want to avoid paying ridiculous prices on eBay or the like, you'll be very pleased to hear that the My Nintendo Store UK has restocked more than 100 of the things for your buying pleasure. Wowzers.
The amiibo are available on both the UK and Ireland stores, with some usually hard-to-get figures making a very welcome appearance. If you'd like to browse the entire selection, head through these links (or keep scrolling to see some of our highlights):
Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.
If you're rather browse just a few of the highlights, check out our (UK store) selections below. Some of these have been out of stock for a while, so it's great to see them reappear:
Will you be getting your hands on any of these amiibo figures while you have the chance? Let us know in the usual place.
I almost completed the Smash series but ran out of space, had to move, and sold em all. Ended up just buying the cheap NFC tag coins. Maybe one day I'll buy them all again.
The only one I want but don't have is an Ike without a derp face. Waiting for them to restock in Canada.
Wow, this restock is huge.
It's got loads of amiibo dating back to 2017 that might've seldom seen new stock made.
Pikmin amiibo that cheap is insane compared to what they are priced at other stores
Finally, a Daisy amiibo restock! I'll be able to 100% complete MK8 Deluxe now.
Damn, I saw this and rushed over to the UK store, and the one that I wanted (Joker) was out of stock.
Uhhh where is our North America restock
NGL, I grabbed the Pikmin one the moment I saw it as it goes for silly money.
Sadly it looks like to me the Squishy Metroid one is never coming back in stock. I get its down to the squishy plastic, but would have been nice to grab one...
Thanks for telling us, will check if this means they've become available also here in Italy and if they have any of the ones I'm missing left!
Guessing I can't really take advantage of this as someone who lives in the US? Otherwise, I'd buy the Daisy and Bayo2 amiibo.
PSA: My Nintendo Store owes me £12.99 for sending me an incomplete order and REJECTING my claim for the missing amiibo/refund, based on no grounds whatsoever. Just straight-up took my money.
I now buy my amiibo elsewhere.
Crikey what a restock!!
Very glad I managed to get in early and got Luigi, Sonic, Olimar, Sephiroth and Sora
I really hope they restock in the U.S.!
Just bought wedding triple pack and the cat double set for mario. I'm so happy about this!
Some of these have been selling for ludicrous prices on EBay so this is a decent restock!
Grabbed 4; unfortunately Joker & Player 2 Cloud weren’t restocked.
I need the Splatoon ones!
I got a pack of Sanrio cards and Sora. 🥳
i need to get simon and richter amiibos along with few others i still dont have.
Just bought 6 amiibo, lol what an idiot. Pokemon Trainer, King K. Rool, Smash Wario, Duck Hunt, Mii Gunner, Pikmin.
