Mojang's insanely popular survival-crafting game Minecraft is celebrating the new Kung Fu Panda movie with some new themed DLC.

The DreamWorks Kung Fu Panda DLC can be purchased from the Minecraft Marketplace and is an "adventure map" filled with "action-packed battles, epic showdowns from the movies, and pand-tastic co-op action". Here's a bit about it:

"Your training is in the blocky paws of the legendary Dragon Warrior himself, Po, which means anything can happen. Literally. Practice alongside Master Shifu, Zhen, and the Furious Five as you take on the (in)famous training hall, practice your aim with fireworks, and learn how to kick, punch, and skadoosh in battle!"

As part of this DLC, you'll also be able to visit Mr. Ping's Noddle Shop, take a rest under the Peach Tree, and seek lost artifacts. There's also the ability to battle enemies of the past:

"Travel to the far corners of China and beyond as you take on the many nemeses from Po’s past. From battling Tai Lung under the blood moon in the Chameleon’s Lair to taking down the fiery fleets of Lord Shen or even facing General Kai in the Spirit Realm, one thing is certain – it’s lucky pandas are so bouncy!"

Mojang is also offering a free in-game character creator item from the dressing room in the form of a Dragon Warrior's Hat.